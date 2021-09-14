CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple's new iPhone is expected to be revealed today, but will it be the iPhone 13?

By Sareena Dayaram
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Is Apple afraid of unlucky number 13? Despite superstition, Apple is expected to name its upcoming 2021 phone the iPhone 13. It has been the subject of speculation that the tech giant may avoid the bad luck traditionally associated with the number and use the name iPhone 12S for its 2021 phone line. We won't know for sure what the new smartphone is called until after Apple's event today, which will likely be when the next iPhone and Apple Watch will be revealed.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 is coming soon, but will Apple's new iPhone be buttonless?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Say goodbye to the buttons on your iPhone 12. It may be the last iPhone to feature the on/off button. The iPhone 13 is scheduled to make an appearance on Sept. 14 at Apple's next event, and the new iPhone could go buttonless. But without the little bars on the side, how will you control your iPhone? Here's what rumors suggest Apple may do instead.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Silicon Republic

What to expect from iPhone 13 and Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event

Alongside an updated iPhone, the company is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 7. Apple is holding its headline event of 2021, ‘California Streaming’, next Tuesday (14 September). The company is expected to announce the iPhone 13 and possibly the Apple Watch Series 7 at the event,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Xs#Apple News#Apple Event#Apple Watch#Chinese#Taiwanese#Economic Daily News#Bloomberg#Sellcell#A13
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iPhone 13 deals - live: Today’s best contract and sim-only offers for Apple’s new phone and more

Update: Apple’s iPhone 13 pre-orders start at 1pm today. Read on for more information.The Indybest team knows a thing or two about online shopping, and works hard to bring you deals on everything from mattresses to Champagne. But for today, we are turning our attention to the launch of the Apple iPhone 13, after the company announced that pre-order would open at 1pm on Friday 17 September. The iPhone 13 has been on the horizon for a while, but now we have a fixed date for ordering, the release date (24 September), and the price (starting at £679), we can finally get excited about having our hands on one. Whether you’re looking for a contract or a handset, if you’re in the market for a new iPhone 13, you are in the right place. Keep scrolling to learn more about when it launches, how much it costs, or if there are any good deals available.Read more:Best iPad deals for September 2021Cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro in the salesWhen is Black Friday 2021 and what are the best deals?As well as Apple, the iPhone 13 will also be available from:Carphone WarehouseEEThreeVodafoneO2SkyAmazonCurrys PC World
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Photo reveals Apple's plastic wrap-free iPhone 13 packaging

As part of new environmental efforts announced on Tuesday, Apple said it will cut down on the material used in iPhone 13's packaging by removing the outer plastic wrap that typically enshrines the device in its box. Apple's new packaging process was apparently revealed ahead of wide availability in an...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Here's Why Upgrading To iPhone 13 May Not Be Worth It

Customers having Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone12 models and not eligible for the latest carrier deals should avoid upgrading to the new iPhone 13 for another year, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher. What Happened: iPhone 12 customers should hold off buying the latest iPhones unless they definitely...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes

Facebook debuts two new Portals: Portable Go, redesigned Portal Plus. Review: iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are Apple's best. Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes. Apple's iOS 15 is here, Amazon reveals new Paperwhites. 2022 Ford Expedition: Some big changes for a big...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How Preorders For Apple's iPhone 13 Models Are Tracking

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled the next iteration of the iPhone — iPhone 13 — at its "California Streaming" event last week. The company began accepting preorders for the four variants of its newest iPhone model Friday morning and shipments will begin Sept. 24. On the same day, the company will begin selling the new iPhone models through its stores.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy