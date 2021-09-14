Apple's new iPhone is expected to be revealed today, but will it be the iPhone 13?

Update: Apple’s iPhone 13 pre-orders start at 1pm today. Read on for more information.The Indybest team knows a thing or two about online shopping, and works hard to bring you deals on everything from mattresses to Champagne. But for today, we are turning our attention to the launch of the Apple iPhone 13, after the company announced that pre-order would open at 1pm on Friday 17 September. The iPhone 13 has been on the horizon for a while, but now we have a fixed date for ordering, the release date (24 September), and the price (starting at £679), we can finally get excited about having our hands on one. Whether you’re looking for a contract or a handset, if you’re in the market for a new iPhone 13, you are in the right place. Keep scrolling to learn more about when it launches, how much it costs, or if there are any good deals available.Read more:Best iPad deals for September 2021Cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro in the salesWhen is Black Friday 2021 and what are the best deals?As well as Apple, the iPhone 13 will also be available from:Carphone WarehouseEEThreeVodafoneO2SkyAmazonCurrys PC World

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO