CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Optimizing Manufacturing General and Administrative Costs

By Larry White
automationworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral and administrative (G&A) costs are a challenge for manufacturers. In good times, G&A is often ignored. After all, it is a common belief that improvements in technology and process typically move costs from the front lines to the back office. In lean times, companies target G&A activities with aggressive budget reductions and tell them to do more with less. One reason this happens is traditional financial reporting lumps G&A into an amorphous line item for board and senior executive examination. Companies that engage in comprehensive, causal managerial cost, revenue, and profit analysis have a much better model to evaluate the value and performance of G&A resources.

www.automationworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

Corn Flakes Manufacturing Project Report: Plant Cost, Industry Trends, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026

Syndicated Analytics latest report titled “Corn Flakes Manufacturing Plant Project Report: Industry Trends, Project Report, Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026” covers all the aspects including industry performance, key success and risk factors, manufacturing requirements, project costs, and economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. required for setting up a corn flakes manufacturing plant. The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the corn flakes industry in any manner.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

As inflation fears spike, 1build raises $14M to help construction firms optimize their cost estimates

Construction is among the world’s largest industries, with firms planning and building projects valued at trillions of dollars at pretty much any time. Yet, it’s also one of the most archaic industries, with a heavy reliance on paper even as IT has increasingly filtered into more of the industry’s processes. Paper though can’t match the extreme volatility in materials and labor happening today, and that means construction firms need better and more real-time software tools to handle cost estimates.
BUSINESS
itprotoday.com

Not Optimizing Cloud Computing Spend Costs Enterprises $24B

Organizations around the world are not properly optimizing cloud spend to the tune of $24B in missed savings, according to new research from S&P Global Market Intelligence's 451 Research. There are myriad options for organizations in terms of different options for cloud resources, with some being more expensive than others....
TECHNOLOGY
automationworld.com

RoBex Rolls Out a Creative Way to Pay for Equipment

The skills shortage has manufacturers turning to automation. But buying the equipment and technology that will fill the void of workers on the production or packaging lines presents yet another problem. These systems are expensive. So expensive, in fact, that manufacturers—especially ones with multiple plants—have to prioritize projects and sometimes put off purchases indefinitely.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G A#Mckinsey
enterpriseiotinsights.com

5G manufacturing use case spotlight: Supply chain optimization

To further explore the intersection of 5G and manufacturing, register for the 5G Manufacturing Forum. 5G is set to be a key technology for supply chain optimization given the main features of this technology. Supply chains stand to benefit from 5G technology in many ways, as the real-time flow of...
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Manufacturing Outlook Good but Cost of Business Rising: FICCI Survey

Investing.com -- The latest quarterly survey by FICCI said that the outlook for increased manufacturing activity in Q1 FY22 has improved significantly but that the cost of business and production is increasing. This includes high fixed costs, higher overhead costs, and a reduction in volumes die to lockdown. Compared to...
ECONOMY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
automationworld.com

Cybersecurity Partnership Enables Consolidated IT/OT View

It’s not uncommon to hear advice from integrators and technology suppliers alike that, when it comes to the digital transformation of industry, there is no one company that can provide it all. That’s why you’ve been seeing more and more technology companies partnering to provide extended Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities. Some of the higher profile announcements in this area include Rockwell and PTC, Siemens and SAP, and Google and Litmus.
TECHNOLOGY
automationworld.com

Remote Access Grows Even as Cybersecurity Fears Surge

Remote access has been one of the more widely adopted Industry 4.0 technologies. In a recent survey conducted by Automation World, 67% of respondents indicated they are currently using some form of remote access to view machine and operations data. This high level of deployment is not very surprising when you consider that remote access is a key technology behind production monitoring, predictive maintenance, and aggregation of manufacturing intelligence across multiple sites. By granting end-users the ability to extract and aggregate data from numerous facilities, remote access can aid in optimizing production, reducing downtime, and coordinating enterprise-wide activities.
TECHNOLOGY
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy