This column was originally published on Roger Waldron’s blog at The Coalition for Government Procurement and was republished here with permission from the author. On April 27, the General Services Administration announced that the Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) pilot was eligible for expansion in the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. As part of the announcement, GSA provided the latest performance results for the pilot. The fiscal year 2020 results showed steady progress, with data completeness, contract-level pricing, and small business metrics all exceeding targets. GSA concluded that “[w]hen TDR is used, government prices are lower, the reporting burden on contractors is reduced, and small businesses generate stronger sales growth.”

