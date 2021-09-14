Extra Points: Bills fall to Steelers

Now that the regular season is here in the National Football League, most drafts are complete and ready to go. Most likely, the main contest that you, the reader or listener, will be paying attention to is the Steelers road opener in Buffalo. Will Josh Allen go off against a suspect secondary? Is Najee Harris going to start his career off with a bang? What about the tight ends on both teams? Get those answers and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO