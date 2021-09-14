CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra Points: Bills fall to Steelers

By David Laguerre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was a disappointing home opener for the Bills on Sunday, as the Steelers rallied for a 23-16 win from Orchard Park. Spectrum News 1 Bills beat reporter Jon Scott and WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio give their thoughts on what it meant for fans to return in-person at Highmark Stadium, an uncharacteristic outing for Josh Allen and the Bills offense, what Buffalo can do as the season progresses to improve their offensive line, plus a break down of some decisions made by the coaching staff in week 1.

