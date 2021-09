Grime musician Wiley is due to appear in court next week charged with assault and burglary.He is accused of unlawfully entering the home of his former friend Ali Jacko, and assaulting him.A friend of Mr Jacko is believed to have called the police after the incident in Forest Gate, east London, on 28 August, during which plates were allegedly smashed.Metropolitan Police said that Mr Jacko sustained “a minor injury” during the incident and that he did not need medical attention.Wiley, 42, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 13 September.Mr...

