Politics

Housing and Urban Development’s inspector general has a long list of concerns

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. When you’re inspector general for a federal department, there’s never a shortage of work. A case in point is the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which has some long-standing issues in areas like Information Technology and hiring. HUD Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio for more details.

federalnewsnetwork.com

#Housing Discrimination#Housing Act#Fair Housing#Federal Drive#Apple Podcasts#Podcastone#Information Technology#Hud Inspector#Opm#Ofpm
federalnewsnetwork.com

A contractor learns, if you’re going to price high, price really, really high

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. In the sweepstakes for the latest iteration of a big Army logistics contract, two bid protests failed to gain a prize for one bidder. A big issue was pricing. Its prices were too high, but not too high enough. Sounds strange? Smith Pachter McWhorter procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.
SMALL BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

How much money do GAO audits actually save federal government, taxpayers?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. It used to be called the “General Accounting Office.” The GAO audits both financial and program performance of federal agencies. Now the nonpartisan Lincoln Network has analyzed data supplied by the GAO that’s not normally public, and it says a lot about how much money the GAO’s work actually saves. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Director of Cyber and National Security at the Lincoln Network, Dan Lips.
U.S. POLITICS
federalnewsnetwork.com

New WH task force asking what shared computing, data could do for AI research

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Anytime the topic of artificial intelligence comes up, two things dominate the discussion: It’s the technology of the future and China is ahead of the U.S. Whatever the reality, the White House earlier this year launched a National Intelligence Research Resource Task Force. It’s run out of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation. For a progress report on what the task force has been up to, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the senior advisor for translation, innovation and partnerships at the National Science Foundation Dr. Erwin Gianchandani.
TECHNOLOGY
