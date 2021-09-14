Dolly Parton Wins First Emmy Award for Netflix Christmas Movie
Multi-Grammy Awards winner Dolly Parton won her first Emmy Award on Sunday night (Sept. 12), during the third and final installment of the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Parton won as an executive producer of Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, a Netflix Original Film that received both of the honors for which it was nominated: Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. The latter award went to the project's choreographer, Debbie Allen, who is also set to be recognized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with a Governors Award at the upcoming 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set for Sunday (Sept. 19).quickcountry.com
