Move the Sticks: Week 1 big games, first impressions and rookie report card

By NFL Reporters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 1 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group discuss the Arizona Cardinals' dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans. After that, the trio gives first impressions from the weekend. Then, the guys give a grade to the rookie starters based off their Week 1 performances. Following that, the trio looks at if the Atlanta Falcons made a mistake passing on a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett give their final thoughts from the weekend.

