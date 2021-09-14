American Enterprise Group names new national sales director

Aubrey Ryan has joined the company as the director of national sales – key accounts. Ryan will focus on driving sales growth and relationships within AEG’s distribution lines under the Great Western Insurance Co. and Medico brands. Before joining AEG, Ryan was the owner and founder of a Dallas-based national insurance agency with more than 1,000 independent and 75 captive agents. He has more than 23 years of experience developing distribution networks to help insurance entities achieve their sales goals. “We are excited to have Aubrey join the AEG team,” said Dennis Case, chief sales officer at American Enterprise Group. “With his wealth of experience and industry knowledge, we look forward to expanding and growing our AEG sales and distribution network, while continuing to help customers secure their financial futures.” Ryan resides in Sarasota, Fla., and will work remotely for the company.