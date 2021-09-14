The Corporation For Public Broadcasting Awards Grants For Urban Alternative Station Development
CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING’S (CPB) 2021 Urban Alternative format grants have been made and MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS, RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE and JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY’s WJSU/JACKSON MS have been given grants to the develop new URBAN ALTERNATIVE stations to reach a younger and more diverse audience.www.allaccess.com
