Politics

The Corporation For Public Broadcasting Awards Grants For Urban Alternative Station Development

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING’S (CPB) 2021 Urban Alternative format grants have been made and MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS, RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE and JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY’s WJSU/JACKSON MS have been given grants to the develop new URBAN ALTERNATIVE stations to reach a younger and more diverse audience.

insideradio.com

Public Radio's Urban Alternative Format Continues To Show Growth.

The movement to bring younger and more ethnically diverse listeners to public radio has picked up steam, with the impressive reported initial reach of the first four stations in the Urban Alternative format, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's announcement providing funding grants totaling $1.3 million to three additional public stations picking it up.
ENTERTAINMENT
bizjournals

Radio Milwaukee receives $450,000 grant for new urban alternative channel

88Nine Radio Milwaukee received a $450,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to start a new urban alternative channel. Radio Milwaukee is one of five other stations in the U.S. to start an initiative to reach young, multicultural audiences. The Urban Alternative channel will be on 88.9 FM from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
chronicle-express.com

Public libraries awarded state grants

FINGER LAKES – State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) announced that the Southern Tier Library System and individual public libraries in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates counties have been awarded state library construction grants. O’Mara and Palmesano said the grants are awarded through the state’s...
YATES COUNTY, NY
deltanews.tv

Humanities grants awarded

Some Delta area organizations get some help in their recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi Humanities Council, through its Humanities Recovery Grant Program, has awarded more than $200,000 to 16 cultural organizations statewide. The Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center in Glendora gets more than $13,000. The Lighthouse and “Black...
CHARITIES
State
Minnesota State
Post-Bulletin

Austin TV station to build new broadcast center

AUSTIN -- An area public television station is ready to start working on its largest production yet -- a new $5 million broadcast facility. KSMQ Public Television is hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking on Oct. 7 to launch construction of a 10,200-square-foot complex -- The Broadcast Center -- to be built at 107 W. Oakland Ave. in Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
wwnytv.com

7 News wins 4 state broadcasting awards

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - 7 News is proud to have been awarded four top honors by the New York State Broadcasters Association Wednesday. 7 News This Evening won best newscast. Our yearly holiday special, Heart of the North Country, was awarded best specialty programming. Our investigation into a secret...
WATERTOWN, NY
nbc24.com

Lucas Metropolitan Housing awarded $5.9M grant to develop senior housing

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday, Lucas Metropolitan Housing announced a $5,898,509 million federal grant for Phase V of the Collingwood Green senior housing project. These funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will help make to help make 30 of the 75 units planned for low-income seniors at the edge of downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
Andover Townsman

Mullens Community Development Corporation plans hotel future

Still towering 70 feet over the small town of Mullens, the Wyoming Hotel has been slowly consumed by decay since it was closed nearly five decades ago. Paint is peeling from the walls. Floors are littered with debris. And, sitting at the confluence of the Guyandotte River and Slab Fork, the structure has been repeatedly flooded through its more than 100-year existence.
MULLENS, WV
Worthington Daily Globe

Lakefield, Trosky awarded grants for development projects

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants totaling $19,054,650 for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 32 Minnesota cities. Among them are Lakefield, in Jackson County, which was awarded $906,200 for owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation; and Trosky, in...
PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
minneapolisfoundation.org

Minneapolis Public Safety Transformation Grants

The Minneapolis Public Safety Transformation Fund announces a call for ideas to create a safer and more prosperous community. The Minneapolis Public Safety Transformation Fund was created as a direct result of the murder of George Floyd. Advanced by a group of Twin Cities businesses and philanthropic organizations, its purpose is to fund initiatives that will transform public safety in Minneapolis by actively confronting racial disparities and a history of racism to improve safety, trust, and greater wellbeing for Black and Indigenous communities and communities of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Radio Business Report

‘Urban Alternative’ Gains Three Markets, Thanks To CPB

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has just announced $1.3 million in grants to expand the “Urban Alternative” public radio format to three noncommercial broadcast radio operations. This will bring the number of markets with the unique format, which combines Hip-Hop and R&B music with public radio’s emphasis on local engagement,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Politics
somerset106.com

Grant Awarded To Eastern Kentucky Investment Corporation To Help Regional Businesses

Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation Chief Executive Officer Jerry Rickett said they were selected to receive 1.5 million dollars for a power project. The power program is an A-R-C program that works in the coal-impacted counties within their service area. His company was granted funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission for what he is calling their EZ/PZ project. Rickett said they’re hoping to create between 400 and 425 jobs through this initiative. He said their project has four components which will be implemented over a four-year period. Those components include a $650,000 revolving loan, $150,000 to launch their Career Ladder, business assistance and a telework program. Rickett said it enables individuals to work for distant employers. He said its a good thing for his company and the region.
ECONOMY
mybackyardnews.com

FSRI: URBAN CORE GRANT FUNDING

PROVIDENCE, RI — Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI) announced a nearly $4 million federal award, received over a span of two years, to establish a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that will provide expanded access to behavioral health services and increase capacity in the urban core of Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
myeasternshoremd.com

Kent Attainable Housing awarded grant

CHESTERTOWN — Mid-Shore Community Foundation has awarded Kent Attainable Housing, a two-year $50,000 grant to convert the part-time executive director position held by Darius Johnson to full time. According to a news release, expanding this essential staff position to full time will strengthen the ability of Kent Attainable Housing to...
KENT COUNTY, MD
Newsbug.info

Covington Foundation awards $50,000 to school corporation

The Covington Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Covington School Corporation, according to a news release. The purpose of the grant is to award $10,000 each to the Covington Elementary School, Covington Middle School, Covington High School and $20,000 to the Covington Athletic Department.
COVINGTON, IN
Log Cabin Democrat

CPSF awards record amount of grants

The Conway Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) has awarded $20,387 in teacher-requested grants for the 2021-2022 school year. Grants funded will impact 6,823 students along with 55 teachers throughout the district as a whole. The grants demonstrate the foundation’s dedication to its mission of empowering educators to elevate the student experience...
CONWAY, AR
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

County Executive Pittman, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation Launch Digital Services Grant Program

Annapolis, MD (September 14, 2021) Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) announced the launch of a new Digital Services Grant (DSG) to help small brick-and-mortar businesses and nonprofits in Anne Arundel County do business in an increasingly digital economy. Funded with $500,000 in federal American Recovery Act funds […] The post County Executive Pittman, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation Launch Digital Services Grant Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
nolangroupmedia.com

Barr awards ARC grant to MACED

Kentucky 6th District Congressman Andy Barr awarded Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants totaling nearly $3.5 million on Thursday. A grant of $1.5 million was awarded to Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED) for the Economic Recovery and Resilience in Eastern Kentucky Project. It is estimated that that 1,240 businesses and 50 participants will be served with 180 jobs created and $6.7 million in private investment leveraged because of this project.
U.S. POLITICS

