The Corporation For Public Broadcasting Awards Grants For Urban Alternative Station Development

Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation Chief Executive Officer Jerry Rickett said they were selected to receive 1.5 million dollars for a power project. The power program is an A-R-C program that works in the coal-impacted counties within their service area. His company was granted funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission for what he is calling their EZ/PZ project. Rickett said they’re hoping to create between 400 and 425 jobs through this initiative. He said their project has four components which will be implemented over a four-year period. Those components include a $650,000 revolving loan, $150,000 to launch their Career Ladder, business assistance and a telework program. Rickett said it enables individuals to work for distant employers. He said its a good thing for his company and the region.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO