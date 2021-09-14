CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, IL

Ask Grandpa: Comments to sender on rejection of love

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 6 days ago

My son’s wife ruined our holiday celebration. Every year we cook out and spend the afternoon at home playing games in the yard. She has two bratty, little, snips from her first marriage. Last year she left the little brats at her parents’ house when she came over here. This year she brought them with her to our place. She has them call us “Memaw” and “Popo”. That is two of the stupidest names anyone can call another person. I told her that we are not any relation to her spawn and do not want the monikers that she stuck on us. I told the children I am Mrs. (withheld) and my husband is Mr. (withheld). The older of the two, a three-year old said, “OK, Memaw!” I told that child that if he called me that again I would slap the words out of his mouth. My daughter-in-law told my son about it and exaggerated things way out of proportion. My son had the presence of mind to take his gold digger and her toddlers home. If she would have respected our wishes and not come along with our son, there would have been no argument. Now I am afraid she has alienated our son from us.

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
romper.com

Honor Grandma & Grandpa With These Lovely Grandparents Day Poems

Grandparents Day is a time when we get to pause and look to our elders, the ones who raised us, and acknowledge how awesome their involvement is in our kids' lives. Since 1978, after President Jimmy Carter officially proclaimed National Grandparents Day and congress passed the legislation, it has been a time to celebrate these angels on earth. One unique way is to share poems for grandparents.
CELEBRATIONS
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: Advice on seeking employees, marriage

I wish the politicians could see how this money give-away in early 2021 is now ruining the country. During the height of the pandemic, it was helpful. A lot of people were able to eat and stay afloat with the help. But to continue to give unemployment benefits this late in the year, or this early into the recovery has a very negative effect. My business needs (nearly four dozen) new employees. But the competition for new help is not other employers! It is the Federal government. People who are getting free money are never going to voluntarily go out and take a job. The administration talks about all the new jobs they are creating but never says a word about creating or cultivating employees. President Richard Nixon had the right idea; if you get government aide, you need to earn it through work or education. Back then we called it the CETA program. Let’s go back to that system where employers were given the incentive to hire and train workers. If any of your able-bodied readers are honestly looking for a job, have them call me.
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Aurora, IL
thekatynews.com

4 ideal relationship and love questions to ask your psychic

Gone are the days when love used to blossom without a lot of stumbling blocks. Couples today struggle to maintain healthy relationships and that might just be the reason divorce cases are on the rise. Choosing to hear out what a psychic has to say concerning your relationship both in the present and in the future can give you the clarity that you seek for important decision making in your relationship. The results can however only authentic if you choose a quality Powered by Everett Herald Net psychics to give you a reading. This is not a gift that everyone has and it can be a daunting task to choose a quality psychic for hire. While talking your psychic about your relationship, these here are some of the important questions to ask.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Denying child’s identity is a rejection

Dear Amy: My child came out to my husband and me as non-binary, using “they/them pronouns and a new name. I am struggling to change the way I address them, but I am honestly trying. My husband is not. My husband flat-out told them that he doesn't care if they...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sender
oxygen.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Slams Her Boyfriend’s Sister For Comments About ‘Love’

Brian Laundrie’s sister broke the family’s silence in a new interview about missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito—but the comments didn’t sit well with Petito’s father. Cassie Laundrie told ABC’s “Good Morning America” Friday morning that the family is hoping the case is resolved with a positive outcome for Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with Brian.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Kansas City Star

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”
MISSOURI STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
GEORGIA STATE
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy