CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Connecticut's top boys golf performances, week 1 and 2

By Joe Morelli
ncadvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Ben Epes, Staples: Shot 35 at Longshore GC to help Staples beat McMahon 146-197. Owen Duda, Greenwich: His 35 at Oak Hills GC helped Greenwich beat McMahon 151-190. Robbie Sluga, St. Joseph: Shot a 1-under 35 at Tashua Knolls GC to help the Cadets top Fairfield Ludlowe 155-166. Luke Fortin, St. Joseph: Shot even-par 36 at Tashua Knolls GC to help the Cadets edge New Canaan 156-158. Marc DeGaetano, New Canaan: Posted a 2-under 34 at E. Gaynor Brennan GC to lead the Rams past Westhill 147-177. Alex Elia, Wilton: His 1-under 34 at Richter Park GC helped Wilton defeat Danbury 160-194. Dan Casanta, Pomperaug: Shot even par (36) at Redding CC in the Panthers’ 158-192 victory over Barlow. Also shot a 1-under 35 at Whitney Farms in Pomperaug’s 166-175 victory over Masuk.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Canaan#Rams#Longshore Gc#Oak Hills Gc#Tashua Knolls Gc#Cadets#E Gaynor Brennan Gc#Panthers#Fairview Farm Gc#Smith Richardson Gc
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy