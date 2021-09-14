CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detour in effect on Main Street in Madison as four traffic signals are replaced

By Tia Lynn Ivey
Morgan County Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) began replacing all four traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Street on Tuesday, Sept. 14. A short detour is in effect through the rest of the afternoon while crews work with heavy machinery. According to City Manager David Nunn, GDOT informed him that the traffic signal were aging out and would need to be replaced. In the meantime, traffic is being directed off of Main Street to various side streets to go around crews replacing the traffic signals. Drive carefully.

