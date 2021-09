The Seattle Kraken will have more work to do than most teams in their first preseason action. Now that Seattle’s preseason schedule is set, fans can get ready to see the Kraken in action for the first time. They have a total of three opponents in preseason action, facing the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks twice each. With three Pacific Division rivals on the schedule, Seattle’s coaches and fans alike will have a few things to look out for ahead of the regular season.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO