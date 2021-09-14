Kit Harrington Teases Dane Whitman In Eternals Could Be Tip Of The Iceberg
In a recent interview with Total Film, Kit Harrington teases Dane Whitman in Eternals could just be the tip of the iceberg for the character. Of course, most Marvel fans will already be aware that Dane Whitman is usually better known as Black Knight, and has been an Avenger many times. However Harrington says that nothing is set in stone. Whitman may have potential to be a big player in the MCU, but Harrington isn’t getting carried away.lrmonline.com
