Kit Harrington Teases Dane Whitman In Eternals Could Be Tip Of The Iceberg

Has the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Atlantis plot rumor just been confirmed by Collider? The outlet, who I would say are essentially a trade these days, recently published an article on all they know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now Collider did not come out and say they had plot summary or anything. Most of the information covered is all the official things we know, like who is returning and who is new cast additions etc. However they also did cover the rumored Atlantis plot. Though they do say it is, ‘merely speculation’, it seems slightly odd to me. Collider are not the type of outlet who cover rumors, so do they know more than they are letting on here?

