Americas

Venezuela Aims to Incorporate Jailed Envoy in Talks With Opposition

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government wants a top envoy who has been charged with money laundering and is close to President Nicolas Maduro to take part in its political dialogue with the opposition, a move that threatens to stir tensions. Venezuela National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday...

