Scenes for upcoming film 'Jules' shot on Red Road in Chatham Borough
CHATHAM - Apple Slice Productions, LLC, shot scenes for its upcoming film, "Jules," Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14, on Red Road in the borough. "Jules" stars Ben Kingsley as Milton, an elderly man who discovers an alien spaceship has mysteriously landed in his backyard. The film tells the story of an unlikely group of people coming together to help this extraterrestrial stranger find his way back home. Through their trials, they are able to find a deeper friendship with each other.www.newjerseyhills.com
