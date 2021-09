"Working out" is an expression that brings excitement to some and heavy sighs to others. I fall into the latter category. It's not that I don't enjoy exercise, because I do, especially once I'm in the thick of it. It's just that the idea of working out leaves something to be desired, and the motivation to schedule said exercise and drag myself to a class can be lacking at times. That's why I was excited to try the Apple Fitness Plus free trial, because it's really convenient and acts as a choose-your-own-adventure when it comes to workouts.

YOGA ・ 7 DAYS AGO