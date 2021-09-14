Emilie Springer: Meet Ivan Heimbuch

As the summer season slows to a close on the spit, Ivan Heimbuch has only a few more days of his first year open as Alaska Leather Company near the Klaar’s shops and Black Fish Gallery. Just the first year of the store, but he’s been doing the leather work for almost nine years. Here’s how he started: “It starts in South Africa, actually. I was down there and would be walking to these places I had to go every day and I would pass by this one store that had these snakeskin boots or ostrich boots…” He trails off and I can’t help but ask, “What were you doing in South Africa?”