Northeastern University and Mills College finalize historic merger

By Molly Callahan
northeastern.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheastern University and Mills College finalize historic merger. Following months of in-depth discussions and consultation with key stakeholders, today the presidents of Northeastern University and Mills College announced that the two institutions have reached a definitive agreement to merge and establish Mills College at Northeastern University. The agreement has been signed by both presidents and approved by the governing boards of both institutions.

news.northeastern.edu

