Northeastern University and Mills College finalize historic merger

The decision of which universities to apply to is the first obstacle of the university admission process. You can settle on a university that is closer to come, or you can examine all your other options. In any case, you must narrow down the possibilities according to your expectations from the college experience. If you’re in California or planning to come here to pursue higher education, there are numerous universities in San Diego to choose from. Going to study in San Diego is favorable because it is one of the safest cities in the United States. San Diego has a population...

3 DAYS AGO