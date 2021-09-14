Yes, all of your old Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7
Contrary to some pre-event rumors, the redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 will not require new Watch bands, and will remain compatible with all previous ones. Apple Watch Series 7 did not get the flat-edge redesign that was expected, but it will come with a larger body. Conflicting leaks and rumors prior to the unveiling suggested that the new 41mm and 45mm size Apple Watches would therefore require new bands.appleinsider.com
