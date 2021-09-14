Yes, all of your old Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7

According to a report, Apple does not manage to produce enough new computer watches for the next generation to go on sale. Allegedly only “limited numbers” of the “Apple Watch Series 7” will be available at the beginning. The reason are production problems with the new model, which has been speculated about for a few days. Apple plans to change the form factor for the “Series 7” for the first time in the history of the smartwatch. The design should be based on the iPhone 12 with its angular look, the computer clock is currently rounded off.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO