CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Yes, all of your old Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContrary to some pre-event rumors, the redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 will not require new Watch bands, and will remain compatible with all previous ones. Apple Watch Series 7 did not get the flat-edge redesign that was expected, but it will come with a larger body. Conflicting leaks and rumors prior to the unveiling suggested that the new 41mm and 45mm size Apple Watches would therefore require new bands.

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
Citrus County Chronicle

All Things Tech: It’s the iMazing Apple Watch

Is there a connection between your Apple Watch and COVID? Yup, sure is. Wouldn’t it be great to know if you might have COVID a week before you show any COVID symptoms, or your test is positive?. The Apple Watch and other smart watches can do that. There have been...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Apple Store#The Apple Watch Series 7#The Apple Watch Series 4
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Is toothpaste the secret weapon for cleaning your Apple Watch band? Maybe!

The Apple Watch Sport Band can get grimy but toothpaste is said to be a great cleaning agent. Put some toothpaste onto a toothbrush and have at it, says one Instagrammer. As much as we all love the simple Apple Watch Sport Band, we can all probably agree that it is very good at collecting grime. Cleaning it can be a hassle — but it doesn't need to be, apparently. All you need is toothpaste and a toothbrush.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

The Apple Watch Series 7 is larger, curvier, and smarter

In brief: The new Apple Watch was widely expected to be a significant visual upgrade over the previous generations, and to some extent it is. The larger screen allows for better interactions and text input, while several small improvements will supposedly add up to a more refined overall experience. Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Fox News

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions, and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks, and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn't floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
9to5Mac

Milanese Loop, other bands unavailable as Apple Watch Series 7 redesign looms

We fully expect Apple to introduce the Apple Watch Series 7 at its event next week, and right on schedule, several Apple Watch bands are now unavailable online or in Apple stores. Seasonal watch band colors are beginning to sell out, but classic bands like the Milanese Loop, which haven’t actually changed, are also now unavailable.
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

“Apple Watch Series 7”: Numbers allegedly restricted

According to a report, Apple does not manage to produce enough new computer watches for the next generation to go on sale. Allegedly only “limited numbers” of the “Apple Watch Series 7” will be available at the beginning. The reason are production problems with the new model, which has been speculated about for a few days. Apple plans to change the form factor for the “Series 7” for the first time in the history of the smartwatch. The design should be based on the iPhone 12 with its angular look, the computer clock is currently rounded off.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

How to Factory Reset Your Apple Watch

Before getting rid of your old Apple Watch — whether you're selling, returning, trading in or giving it away — you want to make sure you factory reset it. This wipes your data from the device so that nobody can steal or abuse it, and allows the person (or company) receiving the Apple Watch to easily start over from scratch. No need to deal with old PINs or passcodes.
ELECTRONICS
idownloadblog.com

This is the new Apple Watch Series 7 with a bigger display

There have been so many rumors about the next Apple Watch, and now Apple is here to settle them. The company has just unveiled its newest smartwatch during its California Streaming event. Welcome the new Apple Watch Series 7. This is the next generation of Apple’s mega-popular wearable. It relies...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch review: Easy on the environment

When choosing from the best Apple Watch bands for your Apple Watch Series 6 (or any model), you want to make a careful decision about where to spend your money. If you want to consider the impact on the planet that your purchase will make, take a look at LifeProof's Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch. It's made from 99% ocean-plastic yarn, so it's easier on the environment than some other bands might be. It does come in recyclable packaging. In addition, LifeProof will donate one dollar of every purchase to your choice of the company's water-minded nonprofit partners.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Prototype reveals Apple considered cellular Apple Watch Series 2

A supposed Apple Watch Series 2 prototype reveals Apple was working to introduce a cellular version of its wearable in 2016, and experimenting with gold stainless steel casings. Apple debuted cellular-capable variants of Apple Watch in 2017 with the launch of Apple Watch Series 3, but earlier rumblings claimed the...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple Watch band supply dries up ahead of rumored Series 7 release

A new Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to debut next week. Ahead of launch several Apple Watch straps are unavailable. It comes as rumors indicate the display size of the watch may change, as well as the bands themselves. With the Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly just days away,...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Apple has reportedly overcome the Apple Watch Series 7 production issues

Last week, two separate reports from Nikkie Asia and Bloomberg claimed that the Apple Watch Series 7 might be delayed due to production issues and supply constraints, casting doubts on the smartwatch’s appearance at Apple’s upcoming Special Event. Now, the ever-reliable Apple insider Ming-Chi-Kuo has weighed in on the matter, claiming that the Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t delayed and will launch right on schedule later this month.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum

The smartwatch is powered by the Apple S7 processor. The tablet comes with a Retina LTPO OLED capacitive touchscreen and 448 x 368 pixels resolution. The screen of the device is protected by Ion-X strengthened glass. The device additionally features an Always-on display. It is built with a glass front,...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Apple event highlights—iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, all new iPad mini, and more

Today brings the most significant event of the year for Apple fans: The 2021 Apple event. After more than a year of rumors, we finally know what Apple’s been working on, and we’re excited to fill you in on these exciting new Apple gadgets. From the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and the iPad mini, you don’t want to miss out. Let’s go over today’s announcements and see what’s heading your way!
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy