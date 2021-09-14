CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minority-owned businesses are rising out of the pandemic

By Guest Contributor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Cox Business Comeback Survey paints a resilient and hopeful picture. According to the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, minority-owned businesses are unique in that 56 percent are family-owned seeing an average revenue of $110,000 compared to non-minority-owned businesses that generate $500,000 on average per year. The stakes are higher for minority-owned businesses in Arizona because the success of the family is directly tied to the success of the business and there are fewer cash reserves to cushion economic downturns, much less the ongoing impact of a global pandemic.

