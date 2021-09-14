Realtors running ads for homes already sold
By a show of hands how many people have gone to a car dealer and the sales person took them out to see the cars that were already sold? Show of hands how many people have gone to a grocery store and saw aisles where only the groceries that were already sold were sitting? Lastly, How many individuals have gone to a home improvement store and the only thing in the building were carts and flatbeds full of items that were already sold?www.villages-news.com
