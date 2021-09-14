North Carolina man pleads guilty in 2018 shooting death

WINSTON -SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in 2018 that authorities say resulted from an argument over a drug deal.

Charlie Andrew Goldsmith, 23, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of 21-year-old Jordan Anthony Gabriel, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Goldsmith had been facing a first-degree murder charge, was allowed to enter the guilty plea to second-degree murder as part of a plea arrangement.

A judge sentenced Goldsmith to between 18 years and 22 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill said Goldsmith and Gabriel had spoken earlier on July 27, 2018 and arranged to meet in a grocery store parking lot. Broyhill said Goldsmith and another man got into Gabriel’s car.

According to Broyhill, Gabriel said he didn’t have the marijuana and Goldsmith said he wouldn’t pay until he saw the drugs. The two men started arguing. Gabriel was shot in the chest but was able to drive to a nearby gas station, where two responding police officers tried to save Gabriel’s life before taking him to a hospital, where he died.