CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina man pleads guilty in 2018 shooting death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WINSTON -SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in 2018 that authorities say resulted from an argument over a drug deal.

Charlie Andrew Goldsmith, 23, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of 21-year-old Jordan Anthony Gabriel, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Goldsmith had been facing a first-degree murder charge, was allowed to enter the guilty plea to second-degree murder as part of a plea arrangement.

A judge sentenced Goldsmith to between 18 years and 22 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill said Goldsmith and Gabriel had spoken earlier on July 27, 2018 and arranged to meet in a grocery store parking lot. Broyhill said Goldsmith and another man got into Gabriel’s car.

According to Broyhill, Gabriel said he didn’t have the marijuana and Goldsmith said he wouldn’t pay until he saw the drugs. The two men started arguing. Gabriel was shot in the chest but was able to drive to a nearby gas station, where two responding police officers tried to save Gabriel’s life before taking him to a hospital, where he died.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Roommate accused in missing Florida woman’s death

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida’s Panhandle are searching for the body of a 40-year-old woman whose roommate is already accused of her death. Investigators have expanded their search for Latonya Baxter throughout parts of Pensacola and into Alabama, Pensacola police Chief Eric Randall said Monday. Her daughter reported her missing Sept. 12.
The Associated Press

Missouri woman convicted of killing husband in 2012

WARSAW, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri woman who spent nearly seven years behind bars awaiting trial for the 2012 shooting death of her husband has been found guilty. A Clay County jury on Monday convicted Viola Bowman, 60, of first-degree murder in the killing of 53-year-old Albert “Rusty” Bowman in their Kansas City home on Nov. 7, 2012, the Kansas City Star reported.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-probation officer convicted in real estate agent killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former probation officer has been found guilty for her role in the kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent. Jurors in Hennepin County on Monday found 29-year-old Elsa Segura guilty of luring Monique Baugh to a bogus home showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019, and aiding in the kidnapping and murder of the victim, who was found fatally shot in a Minneapolis alley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Charlie Andrew#Guilty Plea#Ap
The Associated Press

3 dead in shooting outside Florida Wendy’s restaurant

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shooter opened fire in the drive-thru area of a Wendy’s restaurant early Tuesday in suburban Fort Lauderdale, killing three people before fleeing, police said. Hallandale Beach police have released few details, but said the victims were not restaurant employees. No names were immediately released.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Woman killed, man wounded in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has died and a man is recovering from critical injuries in a shooting in northeastern Kansas City, police there said. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday near Anderson Avenue and Lawn Avenue, police said in a news release. Officers called to the scene found the woman and man with gunshot wounds, and both were rushed to a hospital, where the woman died.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Three Minnesota teens beaten with gun at Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Three teenagers from Minnesota were beaten with a gun at a bar in Sioux Falls, which caused severe head injuries to one of the victims, police said. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said the assaults took place Sunday about 1 a.m. at an unnamed bar where two boys and a girl were threatened with a gun after an altercation with two men.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy