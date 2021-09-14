Yes, all of your old Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7

When choosing from the best Apple Watch bands for your Apple Watch Series 6 (or any model), you want to make a careful decision about where to spend your money. If you want to consider the impact on the planet that your purchase will make, take a look at LifeProof's Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch. It's made from 99% ocean-plastic yarn, so it's easier on the environment than some other bands might be. It does come in recyclable packaging. In addition, LifeProof will donate one dollar of every purchase to your choice of the company's water-minded nonprofit partners.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO