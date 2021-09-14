CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

New Study Ranks Massachusetts At #10–What Could It Be?

By Eric Greene
WSBS
WSBS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're reading this post right now, let me ask you: Are you a resident of Massachusetts? You are? Okay, good! Now, answer this. Are you happy? You know, for the most part?. According to a new study, if you reside in Massachusetts, then you should be pretty happy, on average. Our good friends at WalletHub have once again conducted a study regarding the degree of happiness in all 50 states. And the Bay State came in at #10!

wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Massachusetts Community Colleges Will Soon Require Vaccinations

On Monday, the Bay State's 15 community colleges made the official announcement that by January of next year, all students, faculty, and staff will need to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. According to MassLive, the Presidents of the 15 community colleges issued the statement yesterday. The statement said, in...
EDUCATION
WSBS

Is there a “Best Time” to go to the Gas Station?

Did you ever notice that whenever you want to fill your car up with gas, so does everyone else? It seems that way anyway. There is a gas station right near my house. I can practically throw a rock and hit it from my front door. Well, that might be an exaggeration as if you've ever witnessed me throwing anything, you would see that sadly I'm a bit lacking in that area, but I digress. My point is, whenever I go there for gas, every pump is being used and I end up going someplace else. It's a little frustrating.
TRAFFIC
WSBS

Massachusetts is the #8 State in the U.S. for Doing This Caring Activity

Anyone who owns a dog knows the joy, love, and therapy that a four-legged friend can bring to their master. Folks of course realize this and put in their best efforts to make sure their dog is well-fed, loved, happy, and healthy. Some folks will tell you that dogs or any pet for that matter is just as precious and deserves just as much love as children. Who could argue that one?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
New Jersey State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
WSBS

This Delicious Candy is the Favorite Among MA Residents…Do You Agree?

When it comes to satisfying a sweet tooth, I prefer candy over ice cream and cookies. The only tough part about this is deciding which candy is my favorite as I love many including Spree, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Gummy Bears, Kit Kat, Snickers, and the list is never-ending. As I started thinking about my candy-loving ways combined with the fact that the stores are loaded with Halloween candy (they have been since August), I started wondering what was the favorite candy among Massachusetts residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Sees Over 2,000 New COVID Cases In One Day

On Thursday, Massachusetts saw the largest single-day increase of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases since back in April. It seems like numbers are skyrocketing again as the Delta variant continues to surge. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Bay State had not recorded an increase of more...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Vermont Troopers Resign Over Fake Vaccination Card Scheme

Some wild and crazy news breaking out just north of us here in Massachusetts. Vermont state police made it known on Tuesday that three state troopers who have been accused of a fraudulent vaccination card scheme have resigned. Western Mass News reports three Vermont state troopers after they were accused...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSBS

Six Western Massachusetts Towns Raise West Nile Virus Risk

According to the latest Massachusetts Arbovirus Update, the risk level for contracting West Nile Virus has increased from low to moderate in six towns in Hampden County. Mass.gov reports that Agawam, Chicopee, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Springfield, and West Springfield have all moved to the moderate risk category, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

$2 Billion +…The Weed Business is Big Business for Massachusetts…

Massachusetts has taken advantage of the lucrative cannabis industry. According to an article at masslive.com, the state has surpassed gross sales of over 2-billion dollars in less than 3-years. The masslive.com article quotes the 2-billion figure from the state’s mandatory seed-to sale-tracking system monitored by the Cannabis Control Commission. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Two New Human Cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts!

Massachusetts residents are being urged to take proper precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitos as a second and third human case of West Nile Virus has been reported. This is after the first human case of the year was reported yesterday in an 80-year-old woman who was believed to have been infected in Middlesex County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSBS

Mask Mandate For Children Goes Into Effect After Labor Day

It's now official across Massachusetts. Starting Tuesday, September 7, right after Labor Day, teachers, staff, and children age 5 and older who are enrolled in state-licensed daycare, after-school, and out-of-school programs will be required to wear masks indoors. WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that the Massachusetts Board of Early Education and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

3 Berkshire County Towns and Pittsfield will Share in $295K in Climate Change Money

COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic have been keeping state officials, including Governor Charlie Baker, very busy with trying to navigate the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the crisis. However, that doesn’t mean that the state’s other issues, such as how to deal with climate change locally, have gone away. That issue specifically always finds its way back into the minds of local residents.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

LOOK: 64 Amazing Celebs Born in MA…A Chunk in Berkshire County (photos)

Over the past couple of months, we have been sharing with you, lists of celebrities that were born in Massachusetts. As we continue our research, we have been discovering more and more celebrities that were born in the Bay State. Many of the celebrities on the list were born in beautiful Berkshire County as well. We definitely found some surprises during our research. People from many walks of life are on this list including musicians, actors, actresses, models, social media influencers, historical figures, politicians, comedians, and many more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Drug Overdose Victims Remembered today in the Berkshires and Beyond

Today is Overdose Awareness Day in Massachusetts, and residents throughout the state as well as some here locally in Berkshire County, are taking time to remember those who have fallen victim to this devastating problem. The day is primarily to raise awareness of the issue, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, to remember those who have died, and to encourage discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy as it stands locally, in Massachusetts, around the country, and even beyond our borders.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy