PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Out of necessity, the pandemic has driven a lot of us to use virtual appointments to see our doctors. It turns out, according to a new study, men apparently like it that way, especially when talking about embarrassing conditions. The Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Petar Bajic says, “a large number of men have been using virtual health. We’re finding more and more that patients prefer this for many conditions, at least for that initial conversation.” Dr. Sunjay Mannan from Allegheny Health Network says virtual appointments were born out of necessity, but persist out of convenience. “They provide access at a...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO