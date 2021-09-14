AN NCS PREMIERE: SNAKEBLADE — “THE RED MAGE’S SEDUCTION”
As is always the case with bands, there’s a back story and a front story to Vancouver’s Snakeblade. The back story is a tale of one person’s escape from the gloom of pandemic lockdown, an escape through tunnels carved by thrashing black metal fury but guided by concepts born of interests in fantasy. The name Snakeblade itself comes from the musical creator’s first character in Dungeons & Dragons (which was a bugbear). Further, Snakeblade’s new album (the project’s second one overall) was inspired by his favorite fantasy series, Game of Thrones, mixed with his own personal experiences. And so, as Snakeblade’s alter ego Mike Redston explains:www.nocleansinging.com
