Apple officially unveils new iPhone 13 range, includes 120Hz displays, larger batteries

By Esat Dedezade
whathifi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has revealed the new iPhone 13 range in all its glory and it's — you guessed it — better, faster, stronger and longer-lasting than ever before. At first glance, you’ll be hard-pressed to spot a difference between the iPhone 13 models and their iPhone 12 predecessors, but there are some key differences, like the smaller screen notch, and diagonal rear camera arrangement on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Both models feature an improved, brighter screen, though they’re still running at the same 60Hz refresh rate. Colours for these two models include pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red.

