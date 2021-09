Once again Big Sky Golf Course was happy to welcome the AJGA tournament back to town. The American Junior Golf Association is the gold standard for junior golf in the United States. For the fourth time in as many years we have hosted some of the best junior golfers in the country and, once again, the level of play did not disappoint. Not only did the scores impress but I am always amazed at the professionalism and poise that these young men and women display while competing at the highest levels.

