CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Health Dept: More than 3,700 new COVID cases; 2,308 hospitalized

By John L. Micek
penncapital-star.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania logged 3,732 new cases of COVID-19 as of midday on Tuesday, while the number of people hospitalized for treatment for the virus continued to rise. Statewide, 2,308 people were hospitalized, up from Monday’s tally of 2,239 on Monday, according data posted to the state Health Department’s COVID tracking website. A total of 580 people were in hospital intensive care units, up from Monday’s tally of 551 people. The number of people using ventilators to survive dropped from 287 people on Monday to 271 people on Tuesday.

www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf

Comments / 0

Community Policy