Pa. Health Dept: More than 3,700 new COVID cases; 2,308 hospitalized

Pennsylvania logged 3,732 new cases of COVID-19 as of midday on Tuesday, while the number of people hospitalized for treatment for the virus continued to rise. Statewide, 2,308 people were hospitalized, up from Monday’s tally of 2,239 on Monday, according data posted to the state Health Department’s COVID tracking website. A total of 580 people were in hospital intensive care units, up from Monday’s tally of 551 people. The number of people using ventilators to survive dropped from 287 people on Monday to 271 people on Tuesday.