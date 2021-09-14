CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children’s COVID Cases Jump by 240%, Study Says

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly coronavirus cases among U.S. children have shot up by 240% since late July, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The AAP data said 243,373 new cases among children were logged over the past week, compared to just 71,726 the week of July 22-29, CNN reported. Despite...

www.washingtoninformer.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Aap#Cnn
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Doctors Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

Meeting in person with unvaccinated individuals is a risk some providers are no longer willing to take. As the delta variant continues to thwart the country’s attempts to bring the pandemic to an end, some providers will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals in person. They say it can put their health at risk when the country needs all hands on deck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
washingtoninformer.com

Moderna Vaccine Efficacy Appears Strongest in COVID Fight, Study Finds

The two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines provided a high level of protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations in a real-world evaluation at 21 U.S. hospitals during the period between March 11 and Aug. 15, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalization...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ksl.com

Primary Children's seeing critically ill kids contract COVID; Utah confirms 2,165 new cases

Vehicles line up outside of a COVID-19 testing site at the Mount Olympus Senior Center in Millcreek on Tuesday. While doctors acknowledge COVID-19 usually causes minor symptoms in children, officials at Primary Children's Hospital say they're grappling with an influx of patients with coronavirus and other respiratory infections. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — While doctors acknowledge COVID-19 usually causes minor symptoms in children, officials at Primary Children's Hospital say they're grappling with an influx of patients with coronavirus and other respiratory infections — often at the same time.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

This group of people are really protected against the delta variant

Some new real-world U.K. data suggests that fully vaccinated people who caught COVID-19 while vaccinated are the group who has the best protection against the delta variant. Business Insider reports that the study shows the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine offer good protection against the delta variant. But, it still offers less than it did against earlier variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheAtlantaVoice

COVID-19: The Unvaccinated Pose a Risk to the Vaccinated

Q: How do people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 pose a risk to people who have been vaccinated? A: An unvaccinated person who is infected with COVID-19 poses a much greater risk to others who are also unvaccinated. But vaccines are not 100% effective, so there is a chance that an unvaccinated person could infect a vaccinated person — particularly […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy