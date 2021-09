Hard to believe when I was growing up in my ol' hometown of New York City, there was no knowledge on my part The Empire State had a yearly fair that has been in existence since the 19th century (1841 to be exact). It took me a while to discover this palatial mecca as my first pilgrimage to central New York took place back in 1989 during my K-LITE days in neighboring Albany, New York as my Program Director had a pair of passes and a press credential and asked me if I was interested in covering a day full of events at The New York State Fair in Syracuse.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO