There's no question that the wet weather over the summer has put a damper on local events. Some organizations have had to reschedule and reschedule and reschedule. One event that automatically comes to mind is Great Barrington Rotary Club's Drive for Scholarship Golf Tournament. First, the event was supposed to take place in July, but wet conditions put an end to that. Then, the golf tournament was rescheduled to August and yet again, "rain said no way, not going to happen." So, the golf tournament was rescheduled again for Sept. 2, and guess what? You got it. Mother Nature got nasty once again. Now, it's to the point where Rotary is not sure if they can have the tournament this year as a makeup date hasn't been provided to us at this point.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 18 DAYS AGO