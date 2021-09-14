CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvo Pärt: Tabula Rasa – Renaud Capuçon, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra

wfmt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Arvo Pärt’s music takes us from darkness to light,” says violinist Renaud Capuçon. “It looks relatively simple on paper, but each note needs to have its own life as it undergoes change. This music is not just relaxing – it has a depth and drama.” In Autumn 2021, Renaud Capuçon becomes Artistic Director of the Lausanne Chamber Orchestra. His first recording with the ensemble is devoted to the Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, and among the eight works on the album are Spiegel im Spiegel, Tabula Rasa, and Silouan’s Song.

www.wfmt.com

wfmt.com

Haydn: Complete Symphonies, Volume 25 – Heidelberg Symphony Orchestra, Johannes Klumpp

The Heidelberg Symphony Orchestra named conductor Johannes Klumpp as their Artistic Director last season. He follows in the footsteps of founder Thomas Fey, who established the ensemble as one of the leading historically-informed orchestras for the Classical and early Romantic periods. In a continuation of their survey of Haydn’s complete symphonies, the orchestra plays five early works. Klumpp says, “We invite you to get to know Haydn through his originality, to observe him, and take him to your hearts. His early music is scarcely ever played; even well-informed insiders among our colleagues are almost completely ignorant of it. We ourselves regard each of the recorded symphonies as a discovery that brings us real pleasure!”
MUSIC
Metro active

Mission Chamber Orchestra at Hammer Theatre

In celebration of its 25th year, the Mission Chamber Orchestra of San Jose has made all performances in its 2021-22 season free. The season highlights the works of women and composers of color, and in addition to the standard Beethoven (here represented in his “first large-scale groundbreaking work,” the “Eroica” symphony), the Mission Chamber will perform the mesmeric 2021 composition A-ri-a-rang by South Korean-American composer HyeKyung Lee. Lee’s works bubble with moody swells and display surprising rhythmic modernity for orchestral pieces. Virtuoso guitarist Christopher Mann joins with Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s classic Guitar Concerto No. 1.
SAN JOSE, CA
My North.com

3 Live Fall Concerts with Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra

The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra has several upcoming performances this fall and winter at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor. Get tickets to these Northern Michigan events. Saturday, September 18 // 7–8:30 p.m. Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra Music Director Libor Ondras tells us this is a...
PERFORMING ARTS
Pioneer Press

Review: St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s return to the Ordway carries gravity and hope

A bit of joy, a dash of whimsy, and a fair amount of melancholy marked the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s return to the Ordway’s Concert Hall after 18 months. With all the devastation and turmoil that has transpired in the last year and a half, and with the SPCO’s return to live indoor performing the weekend of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the concert’s gravity seemed just about right.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Person
Renaud Capuçon
Person
Arvo Pärt
Laramie Live

“Russian Strings” By UW Chamber Orchestra

The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra will be presenting an all-Russian music program at 7:30 pm on Sunday, September 19, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, and $6 for students not attending UW, plus a $1 ticket...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

American Guild of Organist - Houston Chapter presents Kola Owolabi and Professional Chamber Orchestra Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The repertoire for the Kola Owolabi and Professional Chamber Orchestra Concert includes Handel Organ Concerts in Bb Major and D Minor. Prof. Kola Owolabi’s piece for Music of Hope is “Anguished American Easter” by Thomas Kerr, written in response to the assassination of MLK Jr.
HOUSTON, TX
floridanewswire.com

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra opens their third season with cosmic music, premieres

LOWELL, Mass., Sep 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Lowell Chamber Orchestra opens its third season this Saturday, September 25, with music inspired by the cosmos. The three works by Anna Clyne, Micah Roberts, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, all allude to a cosmic object. The program starts with “Hypernovae,” written...
LOWELL, MA
@wearemitu

Kali Uchis Talks Breakthrough Year With “Telepatía” & Her Billboard Latin Music Award Nominations

Kali Uchis is rounding out her breakthrough year with seven nominations at this week’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian-American artist turned into a global superstar thanks to the success of “Telepatía.” In an exclusive interview ahead of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Uchis talked about fighting for the vision of her first Latin album, seeing her music accepted by her Latino and LGBTQ+ communities, and her upcoming tour with Tyler, the Creator.
MUSIC
#Spiegel Im Spiegel#Estonian
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Marvel at UEE’s New CF Pictorial as She Looks Healthier and Captivates with a Return to Her Early Debut Charm

Wow this is definitely eye candy but even better a really positive development with UEE. The former idol turned actress has been one of the biggest chameleons in her look for the last decade, most notably her weight loss to a nearly gaunt look for a few dramas that was worrying. Her honey thighs during the After School era was always a top draw for her visuals and this week a new CF shows that she’s gotten some of that physique back. K-netizens are really happy to see her healthy and still so striking in her combination of height and strong onscreen charisma. Up next is starring opposite Rain, Kim Bum, and Son Na Eun in the medical drama Ghost Doctor.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Get to Know: Meg Calloway

Click here to read the full article. Meg Calloway’s work is centered on craft and alternative forms of making, seeking to subvert the precision of sartorial craft. Imperfect, tactile and expressive are just a few words to describe artist and designer. At a young age, Calloway would sketch lavish gowns that continuously evolved her critical theories on design. These past few years have been full of uncertainty, to say the least, and these major changes have allowed Calloway a lot of self-reflection. She told WWD, “You begin to question the purpose of design during times like this — if your efforts...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

In a thrilling season opener, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra welcomes audiences back to Ordway

This was not a soft opening. In these days of uncertainty about physically crowded spaces, it would have been understandable if the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra returned to concerts before live audiences at its home venue — St. Paul's Ordway Concert Hall — with some reticence or, in a phrase we've heard way too often over the past 18 months, "an abundance of caution."
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Gazette

Colorado Springs orchestra to feature world premiere of work for organ, orchestra

Organists clamor to pounce on the keys of the organ at First United Methodist Church. It is, after, all the largest of its kind in Colorado Springs. Built in 1955, and enlarged between 1985 and ’86, and renovated and expanded again in 2014, it boasts four keyboards and 88 pipes, including a large set of trumpet pipes, that give it a stereo sound in the church.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Victoria Advocate

Victoria Symphony Orchestra announces lineup for 48th season

Sept. 18 — 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, Guitar Hero, D.J. Sparr, electric guitar. Lyndol Mitchell’s “Cindy” from Kentucky Mountain Portraits. Kenneth Fuchs’ “Glacier” Concerto for Electric Guitar and Orchestra. Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “New World”. According to an orchestra news release, audiences will be treated to the...
VICTORIA, TX
allclassical.org

Newport Symphony Orchestra

William Schuman: “When Jesus Wept” from New England Triptych. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for violin and orchestra in B flat major. Online ticket sales available now. Online sales close Friday Sept. 17, at 5pm. After this time, tickets can be purchased at the door prior to the concert. Doors open 1 hour prior to the performance.
NEWPORT, OR
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches-Northwestern Symphony Orchestra announces upcoming season

The Natchitoches-Northwestern Symphony will perform five concerts during its 2021-22 season and will be part of the annual Christmas Gala, according to musical director Dr. Douglas Bakenhus. The concerts will feature Northwestern faculty, alumni and top NSU music students and will be held in Magale Recital Hall. Tickets are $15...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Inside Indiana Business

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Appoints Concertmaster

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has appointed Dr. Jia-Rong Gan concertmaster. She was previously principal second violin of the EPO and second violin of the Eykamp String Quartet. Gan earned a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and a master of music and doctor of music from Florida State University.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Mahoning Matters

Auditions for YSU Youth Orchestra scheduled to begin Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN — The Dana School of Music will have auditions for the Youngstown State University Youth Orchestra’s 2021-22 season. The orchestra is open to students age 13 to 18, by audition, and presents two concerts annually. Auditions by instrument and appointment are scheduled to begin Sunday. Interested students should text...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

