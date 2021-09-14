Arvo Pärt: Tabula Rasa – Renaud Capuçon, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra
“Arvo Pärt’s music takes us from darkness to light,” says violinist Renaud Capuçon. “It looks relatively simple on paper, but each note needs to have its own life as it undergoes change. This music is not just relaxing – it has a depth and drama.” In Autumn 2021, Renaud Capuçon becomes Artistic Director of the Lausanne Chamber Orchestra. His first recording with the ensemble is devoted to the Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, and among the eight works on the album are Spiegel im Spiegel, Tabula Rasa, and Silouan’s Song.www.wfmt.com
