Usinger’s Has The Best Sausage Deal In Wisconsin And It’s Perfect Imperfection

By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Wisconsin has some of the best sausage on the planet, and there’s a shop in Milwaukee where you can taste this wonderful tradition without breaking the bank. Usinger’s Famous Sausage is a sausage maker that’s been crafting old-world sausages for over a century, and it has a retail store where you can buy a huge variety of sausage and meat products. It has a great deal that’s only available in the shop. Here’s how you can take advantage of it.

Usinger’s was founded by Fred Usinger, a sausage maker who immigrated to the United States in the 1870s. He purchased a butcher shop and built a sausage empire. By the time he died in 1930, he had grown the business into a sausage maker that shipped products all over the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfklE_0bvzqneP00
Facebook / Usinger’s Famous Sausage

Today the business produces a huge variety of sausages and meats, in many cases using traditional recipes from the 1800s. It makes over 70 varieties of sausage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wl81G_0bvzqneP00
Facebook / Usinger’s Famous Sausage

It operates out of the same site as its original store, carefully adhering to the old family recipes. Shoppers can browse the daily selection - it’s always great. There are daily specials available, and there’s always something new to discover in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kJ5A_0bvzqneP00
Facebook / Usinger’s Famous Sausage

There are also some incredible bargains to be found. The shop has a “seconds table” that has sausages that are sold at a deep discount - it includes sausages that are slightly the wrong size, but are otherwise perfect and delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zELx_0bvzqneP00
Facebook / Usinger’s Famous Sausage

Usinger’s is also the place to go during the holidays. It has gift boxes that are the perfect present for the foodie in your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oa36j_0bvzqneP00
Facebook / Usinger’s Famous Sausage

If you loved grilled meats, Usinger’s has some brats that many argue are the best in the state. It’s a big claim in a state that loves its brats as much as Wisconsin – try some and see what you think!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21h2G9_0bvzqneP00
Facebook / Usinger’s Famous Sausage

The Usinger’s store is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The company also operates a production and distribution facility in Walker’s Point, but its heart and soul is Fred Usinger’s original store on Old World 3rd Street. It’s well worth a visit, even if you don’t score a sausage bargain. If you enjoy discovering Wisconsin foods, here’s another destination that will leave you satisfied .

The post Usinger's Has The Best Sausage Deal In Wisconsin And It's Perfect Imperfection appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

