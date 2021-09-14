Usinger’s Has The Best Sausage Deal In Wisconsin And It’s Perfect Imperfection

Wisconsin has some of the best sausage on the planet, and there’s a shop in Milwaukee where you can taste this wonderful tradition without breaking the bank. Usinger’s Famous Sausage is a sausage maker that’s been crafting old-world sausages for over a century, and it has a retail store where you can buy a huge variety of sausage and meat products. It has a great deal that’s only available in the shop. Here’s how you can take advantage of it.

If you want more Wisconsin restaurants, make sure to click here and sign up for our weekly dining newsletter. Every Thursday, a new eatery to try in the Badger State will be delivered straight to your email. Yum!

Usinger’s was founded by Fred Usinger, a sausage maker who immigrated to the United States in the 1870s. He purchased a butcher shop and built a sausage empire. By the time he died in 1930, he had grown the business into a sausage maker that shipped products all over the United States.

Today the business produces a huge variety of sausages and meats, in many cases using traditional recipes from the 1800s. It makes over 70 varieties of sausage!

It operates out of the same site as its original store, carefully adhering to the old family recipes. Shoppers can browse the daily selection - it’s always great. There are daily specials available, and there’s always something new to discover in the case.

There are also some incredible bargains to be found. The shop has a “seconds table” that has sausages that are sold at a deep discount - it includes sausages that are slightly the wrong size, but are otherwise perfect and delicious.

Usinger’s is also the place to go during the holidays. It has gift boxes that are the perfect present for the foodie in your life.

If you loved grilled meats, Usinger’s has some brats that many argue are the best in the state. It’s a big claim in a state that loves its brats as much as Wisconsin – try some and see what you think!

The Usinger’s store is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The company also operates a production and distribution facility in Walker’s Point, but its heart and soul is Fred Usinger’s original store on Old World 3rd Street. It’s well worth a visit, even if you don’t score a sausage bargain. If you enjoy discovering Wisconsin foods, here’s another destination that will leave you satisfied .

The post Usinger’s Has The Best Sausage Deal In Wisconsin And It’s Perfect Imperfection appeared first on Only In Your State .