CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Daemon X Machina producer Kenichiro Tsukuda promises sequel

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of today’s Daemon X Machina 2nd Anniversary live stream, Marvelous subsidiary First Studio producer Kenichiro Tsukuda promised a sequel. “While this isn’t really an announcement, I’d like to make a strong declaration as we end here that we’re going to make a sequel—a ‘2.’ I’m motivated, and we’ll need time to do various testing and consider what’s next, so I think it’ll take a bit of time, but I’d like to bring some new people onboard, and since the content of the game itself will gradually change—as things do with the times—I wonder what direction we should take? I’d like to start from there. I’ve made the declaration, but it’s going to take some time.”

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Play Daemon X Machina for free from September 13 to 19 with Nintendo Switch Online

Daemon X Machina, the beat’em up cut action video game by Marvelous for Nintendo Switch, it will be possible play for free from September 13 to 19 thanks to a new promotion of Nintendo Switch Online, the Big N online service that enables online multiplayer play, access to a selection of retro games from previous company systems, and other benefits. Thus, fans of the mecha who have not yet tried this frenetic adventure and are subscribers of the online service of Switch, have the opportunity to enjoy the title for almost a week.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Kena: Bridge of Spirits sequel unlikely, says developer

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has said that a sequel to the highly anticipated game is unlikely however suggests Kena could branch out into other mediums. In an interview with SoulVision Magazine (thanks, The Gamer), Kena: Bridge of Spirits developers Mike and Josh Grier said that they aren’t sure they’ll do a direct sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits and instead would prefer to do "another IP with the same style in terms of gameplay and story-driven experience."
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Matrix 4 is a mix of prequel and sequel

The Matrix Resurrections has received its first big trailer, with the video coming in at just under three minutes. There’s plenty of gravity-defying action to enjoy, as is tradition with the Matrix media, but the mix of old and new characters will likely distract viewers and have them wondering: “Is Matrix 4 a prequel or a sequel?” Here’s the need-to-know info.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvelous#First Studio
thedigitalfix.com

Fairy Tail anime series is getting a sequel

The magical and colourfully explosive world of Fairy Tail is coming back to our screens. After two years since the original anime series Fairy Tail came to a close, it has been announced that Hiro Mashima’s sequel manga series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, is also getting an anime adaptation that is already in development.
COMICS
Gematsu

Action platformer Brain Meltdown: Into Despair coming to Switch in October

Publisher CFK and developer Onfire Games will release action platformer Brain Meltdown: Into Despair for Switch in October, the companies announced. It will support English, Korean, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese language options. Brain Meltdown: Into Despair first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in December 2020. Here is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 094: Clotho’ video

Volume 94 of Atlus’ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Clotho. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

INDUSTRIA launches September 30

Surreal narrative first-person shooter Industria will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on September 30 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £16.99, publisher Headup Games and developer Bleakmill announced. “We’re really excited to give people a peek into the surreal science-fiction world our small team has been...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gematsu

The Wild at Heart for PS4, Switch launches November 16

The PlayStation 4 and Switch versions of The Wild at Heart will launch both physically and digitally on November 16, publisher Humble Games and developer Moonlight Kid announced. The Wild at Heart first launched for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Humble Store on May 20.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Tales of Arise shipments and digital sales top one million

Total worldwide shipments and digital sales for Tales of Arise have surpassed one million units, making it the fastest selling title of the franchise, Bandai Namco announced. Total shipmentes for the Tales of series have also reached 25 million units. Tales of Arise launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Critical Role Announces NYCC Plans for The Legend of Vox Machina

Critical Role has announced plans for a "special sneak peak" of their upcoming animated series at this year's New York Comic-Con. Earlier today, Critical Role announced that the entire cast of the show would make a virtual appearance at this year's New York Comic-Con to give both physical and virtual attendees of the show an early sneak peak of footage from The Legend of Vox Machina, the upcoming animated series based on their first campaign. The panel will take place on Friday, October 8th at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. Critical Role fans will be able to watch the panel live on NYCC's website; afterwards, the VOD version of the panel will be limited to NYCC digital ticket holders and ReedPop Metaverse members for a month.
COMICS
Gematsu

Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul announced for PS4

Oizumi Amuzio has announced team battle action game Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul for PlayStation 4. A release date was not announced. Magicians Dead is a 3D battle action game for arcade developed by Byking, the studio behind the Mobile Suit Gundam VS. and Gunslinger Stratos series. It first launched in December 2016, and relaunched as Magicians Dead NEXT Blazing in July 2017. Online services ended in November 2018. Set in a world where magic and psychokinesis coexist, it depicts the battle between the magicians resisting persecution and the psychics trying to exterminate them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC launches November 16

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on November 16, developer Frogwares announced. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will launch “a few weeks” later “at most.” It will cost $44.99 for the base game and $59.99 for the Deluxe Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Alwa’s Collection announced for PS4, Switch

Publisher Clear River Games and developer Elden Pixels have announced Alwa’s Collection for PlayStation 4 and Switch, which includes Metroidvania-style platformers Alwa’s Awakening and Alwa’s Legacy. It will launch at retail later in 2021 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £25.99, with three holographic stickers as bonus content. A special limited...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Deltarune Chapter 2 for PC launches September 17

Deltarune Chapter 2 will launch for PC and Mac via its official website on September 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, developer tobyfox announced. Here is a short FAQ, via the game’s official website:. How do I ensure my save file from Chapter 1 carries over to...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife for Switch, PC launches September 30

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife will launch for Switch via Nintendo eShop and PC via Steam on September 30 for $19.99, publisher Serenity Forge and developer White Rabbit announced. Users who already own the original game for PC will receive a free upgrade to Death’s Gambit: Afterlife. The PlayStation 4 version will follow later in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Vlov Arkhangel trailer

Project Lumina has released a new trailer for Melty Blood: Type Lumina introducing playable character Vlov Arkhangel (voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda). “With various projectile attacks, [Vlov’s] battle style has a long reach and allows him to fight advantageously in a wide area,” Project Lumina said. Here is hischaracter description, via...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Battlefield 2042 delayed to November 19

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have delayed Battlefield 2042 from its previously planned October 22 release date to November 19. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin. Here is a message from DICE studio...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 details story, setting, and characters

Inti Creates has released new information and artwork for Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2, its recently announced direct sequel to the Azure Striker Gunvolt spin-off game, introducing the game’s story, setting, and characters. Get the details below. ■ About. Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX released back in September 2019,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Bandai Namco announces TGS 2021 Online schedule

Bandai Namco has announced its live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. Get the full schedule below. (All times are Japan Standard Time.) 20:00 to 21:30 – The Idolmaster: Starlit Season – Starlit Report Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online special edition of The Idolmaster: Startlit Season news program “Starlit Report.” Look forward to the latest information about the game. Featuring voice actors Asami Imai, Marie Miyake, Saki Minami, Wakana Maruoka, and Rina Hidaka (via video letter), and producers Youzou Sakagami (The Idolmaster series general producer) and Hayato Kutaragi (The Idolmaster: Starlit Season producer).
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy