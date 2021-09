Had things gone according to plan, the LST 325 would still be on its annual tour visiting different locations in the region to allow history buffs in those areas the same opportunity to tour the World War II transport ship we here in Evansville are fortunate enough to do any time we want (during their business hours, anyway). However, as it has done with so many other plans over the past 18 months, COVID threw a wrench into things when one of the crew members tested positive for the virus forcing the warship to cut the tour short and return home. But, there is a silver lining. The early return means the ship and its museum on the Evansville riverfront will reopen sooner than originally planned.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO