CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intuit bites off a lot with $12 bln Mailchimp deal

By Robert Cyran
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPoIg_0bvzoVUx00
An Intuit office is shown in San Diego, Aug. 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Intuit (INTU.O), the $154 billion maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks, wants a lot more small bananas. It’s paying about $12 billion for Mailchimp, the digital marketing and automation firm, in an effort to better crack the massive market for small business services. Mailchimp’s record suggests that it has a shot. But Intuit is also busy integrating personal finance site Credit Karma, which it bought last year for $7 billion. The key to success will be avoiding indigestion.

Mailchimp is private, and details of the deal are sparse as a result. What is known is that it made $800 million of revenue last year, about 20% higher than the previous year and nearly all of which is recurring. A price tag of about 15 times 2020 revenue may appear high compared to, say, small business-focused web firm GoDaddy (GDDY.N), which is valued at about one-third as much. But Mailchimp is growing nearly twice as fast and probably has higher operating margins. The company has also managed to finance growth through internal cash flow, as it has never taken outside investors in the 20 years since it was founded.

Intuit says buying Mailchimp will increase its total addressable market by over $30 billion. But small business services are fragmented between many separate providers, and plenty of firms, from giants like $1.9 trillion Alphabet (GOOGL.O) to startups, all want pieces of the pie. Doing two relatively big deals in two years means Chief Executive Sasan Goodarzi will have to work hard to show he’s not biting off more than he can chew.

Follow @rob_cyran on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Intuit said on Sept. 13 it had agreed to buy digital marketing firm Mailchimp for about $12 billion. The deal would be the accounting and tax software group’s largest acquisition to date and financed with cash and up to $5 billion of new debt. The total consideration includes $300 million of assumed Mailchimp bonuses to employees that will be paid in Intuit stock. After the deal is closed, Intuit will also issue $200 million in restricted stock to Mailchimp employees.

- Mailchimp had about $800 million of revenue in 2020, and revenue grew 20% compared with the previous year. About half of its revenue comes from the United States.

- Intuit bought personal finance site Credit Karma for just over $7 billion in 2020.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Deal Watch: Intuit's $12B Purchase of Atlanta-Based Mailchimp Leads Week's M&As

While certainly not a bad week in M&A—those don’t really exist in 2021—the past week wasn’t anything to be overly excited about. In the largest deal of the week, Silicon Valley-based Intuit acquired Atlanta-based Mailchimp for $12 billion. You may know Mailchimp well if you scroll all the way down on all the email newsletters you subscribe to, or if you’re an avid listener to the Serial podcast.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

Intuit buys email, database company Mailchimp for $12 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: California-based Intuit, known for its small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software, including TurboTax and QuickBooks, announced that it will purchase digital marketing company Mailchimp for some $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The company said the purchase, the largest in its history, is expected to be completed...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Quickbooks#Credit Karma#Giants
investing.com

TurboTax maker Intuit to buy Mailchimp for about $12 billion in a data play

(Reuters) -Intuit Inc, known for its small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software, said on Monday it will acquire digital marketing company Mailchimp for about $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The deal, expected to close by the second quarter of fiscal 2022, is Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)'s biggest-ever acquisition. It will be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fast Company

Here’s why small-business kingpin Intuit is buying Mailchimp for $12B

Intuit, the company behind TurboTax and small-business accounting software QuickBooks, has announced plans to acquire marketing automation company Mailchimp for about $12 billion in cash and stock. Leaders from the two companies say that the acquisition will let users more easily use their combined marketing and financial data to plan...
SMALL BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Why Intuit (INTU) Is Buying Mailchimp For $12 Billion

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced it has agreed to buy Mailchimp for about $12 billion. These are the details. Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) — the company that runs TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma — announced that it has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. And the planned acquisition of Mailchimp for about $12 billion in cash and stock advances Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world, and its strategy to become an AI-driven expert platform. Through the acquisition of Mailchimp, Intuit will accelerate two of its previously-shared strategic Big Bets: to become the center of small business growth; and to disrupt the small business mid-market.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Intuit buys email marketing platform Mailchimp for $12 billion, making it the biggest-ever deal for a bootstrapped startup company

Intuit has acquired email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, the two companies said in an announcement Monday. The acquisition makes it the biggest-ever deal for a privately-held bootstrapped tech startup company, as Mailchimp never took outside funding since its inception two decades ago. Mailchimp is used to send marketing emails and automated messages, create targeted campaigns, facilitate reporting and analytics, and sell online.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Intuit buys Mailchimp for $12 billion, eyes end-to-end SMB platform

Intuit said it will acquire Mailchimp, an email marketing company, in a deal valued at $12 billion as it rounds out its platform for small and mid-sized businesses. The cash and stock deal lands shortly after the acquisition of CreditKarma. According to Intuit, the acquisition of Mailchimp will enable it...
BUSINESS
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Mailchimp CEO saw similar values at Intuit: 'It was always about the plight of small business'

Mailchimp plans to keep its brand identity and 1,200 employees after its $12 billion sale to Intuit. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Holcim to sell Brazilian business to CSN in $1 bln deal

ZURICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Holcim has agreed to sell its business in Brazil to Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) for an enterprise value of $1.025 billion in a move the world’s largest cement maker said would help shift its focus. “This divestment is another step in our transformation to become...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PayPal to buy Japan-based Paidy in $2.7 bln deal

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Payments company PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire Japan-based Paidy in a deal that would value the buy now, pay later firm at $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy