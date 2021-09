Oh boy, there goes another thousand or so hours of my life. The next installment of the popular Football Manager series is on the horizon, and it’s set to take up a very large chunk of your life when it launches on November 9. Football Manager 2022 will continue the trend of highly addicting and in-depth simulation that the series has developed such a stellar reputation for. The Football Manager 2022 announcement also came with an FM22 announcement trailer that dropped that fits the themes of announcement trailers for past FM games – where it shows you various aspects to being a football manager in the game and real life.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO