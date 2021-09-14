CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah reports 1,274 COVID cases, 13 additional deaths

By Josh Ellis, KSL TV
KSLTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday said 13 more Utahns have died due to COVID-19 and 1,274 residents tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, 290 (22.76%) were school-aged children — 143 cases in children ages 5-10, 72 cases in children ages 11-13 and 75 cases in children ages 14-18.

Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KSLTV

Utah hospitals close to crisis standards of care

MURRAY, Utah — The Utah Department of Health on Friday said 592 Utahns are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the third highest since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s that kind of overwhelming hospital burden that led to the governor invoking crisis standards of care throughout Idaho on Thursday.
UTAH STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,686 additional cases, 52 deaths reported over weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,617 additional cases Saturday, 4,500 Sunday and 2,569 Monday, for a three-day total of 12,686. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,602 cases per day, up 13% from a week ago, and up 87% over the last 30 days. Monday marks the first time in two months that the average number of cases has not doubled over the previous 30 ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KSLTV

Utah transplant recipient given third shot of COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauren Holbrook is among the two million people who were given a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine after the United States authorized them in August for people with compromised immune systems. Holbrook said getting the booster shot gave her a sense of relief. “When we...
UTAH STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,350 New Cases, 8 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a three-day total of 1,350 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 1,122 are confirmed and 228 are probable cases. All the deaths occurred in September. One person was in the 50-64 age group and the rest were 65 or older. There have been 7,937 total hospitalizations and 117,081 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | More than 1,000 new cases, 3 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 7, there have been 3,496,138 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 200,308 total cases and 3,151 deaths. DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 44-year...
CHARLESTON, WV
kjzz.com

September 14 data: 13 more Utah deaths; 1,274 new coronavirus cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another 13 Utahns have died of COVID-19, bringing the total in the Beehive State to 2,753. The Utah Department of Health also reported 1,274 new confirmed cases since Monday. Among those killed by the virus was a young woman between the ages of 15-24. Of...
UTAH STATE
KCCI.com

IDPH reports COVID-19 cases have slightly slowed

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reports the number of new COVID-19 cases have slowed a bit. IDPH said that more than 11,400 positive tests were reported in the last seven days, which is down about 1% from Wednesday, the last time data was released. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KSLTV

Utah man returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – After more than two months in the hospital, battling COVID-19, Russell Greene arrived home Tuesday morning to an official police escort and cheering family and friends. “This day came faster than I thought it would because of the miracles that took place to get us here,”...
UTAH STATE

