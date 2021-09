The Story Behind the Secret Call To ChinaHoward Bloom. The new book Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveals that when the election of November 2020 was driving president Donald Trump into highly erratic behavior, Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Mark Milley, called his Chinese counterpart and assured the Chinese general that if America were going to mount a surprise nuclear attack, Milley would call the Chinese general in advance and warn him.

