CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County Sheriff says he won't enforce vaccine mandate

By Knx 1070 Newsradio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

Riverside County’s Sheriff Chad Bianco said his department will not be enforcing the vaccine mandate. “As far as I’m concerned I will not mandate a vaccine for our employees,” he told KNX 1070.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOCO

Three Oklahoma sheriffs say they won’t make employees get COVID-19 vaccine

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Three Oklahoma sheriffs issued statements on social media saying that they will not require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Logan County Sheriff’s Office posted Sheriff’s Damon Devereaux’s statement on the department’s official Facebook page. Devereaux said that they have seen an unprecedented amount of division, hate and contention among Americans since the beginning of the pandemic, which has become more intense since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Riverside County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
nwaonline.com

County Judge Wood says Washington County won't require vaccination

FAYETTEVILLE -- County Judge Joseph Wood announced Friday that Washington County will not require its employees to be vaccinated for covid-19, nor will it require any proof of negative covid tests. "I encourage the employees and citizens of Washington County to consult their doctor regarding vaccination," Wood said in a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
wxxinews.org

Ontario County to investigate sheriff; he says he has no intention of resigning

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors says it plans to proceed with a formal investigation into actions by County Sheriff Kevin Henderson and some of his employees. A statement released Tuesday by the Office of the County Administrator said that after getting numerous complaints to the county’s anonymous tip line in late 2020, the Board of Supervisors hired outside counsel early this year.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
foxsanantonio.com

Bexar County Sheriff to President Biden: "Please help us address this crisis"

San Antonio — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar tonight has ordered his deputies to step up their vigilance on the highways and roads in the county as a response to the border crisis in Del Rio. This after some U.S. Customs Border and Protection checkpoints in some areas are shut down to deal with the migrant surge in Del Rio.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
thelakemurraynews.net

Richland County won’t enforce mask ordinance following court ruling

While Richland County will no longer enforce its emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in most school buildings and day cares after a ruling by the S.C. Supreme Court, County Council continues to strongly encourage children and school staff to wear masks. County Council implemented the emergency ordinance on August 16,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Labor Department#Lapd
CBS DFW

Governor Greg Abbott Requests Federal Emergency Declaration For Texas In Response To Border Crisis

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the state as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. The letter specifically noted the situation in the Val Verde County city of Del Rio,  which they called ‘dire’. Thousands of migrants — mostly from Haiti — have converged on the city about 145 miles west of San Antonio. According to the latest Customs and Border Protection figures, more than 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months. Some 12,000 of those are in South Texas, living in...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Smugglers Attempt to Import Dozens of Illegal Immigrants in Tractor-Trailer

SIERRA BLANCA, TX – United States Border Patrol agents conducting traffic check operations at the Interstate 10 immigration checkpoint interdicted a tractor trailer smuggling scheme. On September 16, 2021, agents conducting traffic check operations at the I-10 immigration checkpoint encountered a tractor trailer in the primary inspection lane. A non-intrusive K-9 inspection was performed on the vehicle, yielding a positive alert. The vehicle was then directed to the secondary inspection lane by agents. In the secondary inspection area, agents opened the trailer doors and observed multiple…
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
Hr Morning

Lawsuit tries to block vaccine mandate: Court says …

A New Mexico federal judge refused to block a vaccine mandate for certain workers from going into effect. The court said data show the vaccines are safe and effective. It also said the vaccines provide immunity that “is significantly more robust than natural immunity gained following infection.”. Right now, the...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
calmatters.org

Unemployment rate stagnant: Why many Californians aren’t back at work

The numbers are irrefutable: Many Californians aren’t going back to work. Although the Golden State created a whopping 44% of the nation’s new jobs last month, its unemployment rate remained the second-highest in the country at 7.5%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. That’s essentially unchanged from the 7.6% unemployment rate California notched in both July and June — and hardly different from the 7.7% rate in May, a month before the state ended most coronavirus restrictions and fully reopened its economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Civilians help Border Patrol free up agents

SAN DIEGO — Dozens, even hundreds, of asylum-seeking migrants often wait hours to surrender to US Border Patrol agents, but the thousands of Haitians gathered at a bridge in the small Texas border town of Del Rio may be unprecedented and point to a glaring problem with the federal police agency’s staffing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy