World of Warcraft promotes Overlords of Outland and Shadowlands 9.1.5 as labor organizers take the fight to Activision-Blizzard

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Warhammer Online rogue server Return of Reckoning, you probably already know that the game is knee-deep in its take on the Stronghold Saga, which currently pits Dwarves against Greenskins in the Marshes of Madness. But this month, the player dev team has been hinting that there’s more than just RvR on deck for this leg of the saga: It sure looks as if they’re bringing in cities as well, cities that were once planned for the game when it was alive and well under Mythic but never made it in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO