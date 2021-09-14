CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World of Warcraft promotes Overlords of Outland and Shadowlands 9.1.5 as labor organizers take the fight to Activision-Blizzard

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blizzard currently pumping out videos, timelines, and recaps of impending content is not really a Blizzard we recognize, but uh, it’s definitely happening. In what still appears to be a transparent and understandable attempt to repair spoiled relations with the playerbase, the World of Warcraft team has dropped yet another summary of inbound patches for both Retail and Classic WoW, complete with videos.

massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft Achievements change to remove “sack” and “ho”

Two World of Warcraft Achievements will be changed by Blizzard, removing references to “sacks” and “hos”. A pair of Achievements will be altered as part of the title’s 9.1.5 update, as per Icy Veins. First, an Achievement named “My Sack is Gigantique” has been renamed to “My Storage is Gigantique”....
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 allows you to unlock flight again by dying

People are dying to fly in World of Warcraft’s upcoming next patch. You might be about to argue that flight isn’t keeping with the theme of patch 9.1.5 (“baby, we changed, please love us again”) because flight was actually unlocked back in patch 9.1, and that’s accurate, but in this particular case that first line wasn’t hyperbole. One of the undocumented changes currently up on the test server is exactly what it sounds like, allowing players to fly while in spirit form in the four main zones of the Shadowlands.
massivelyop.com

New customization for Highmountain Tauren datamined in World of Warcraft’s patch 9.1.5 files

When World of Warcraft’s developers first announced that Nightborne and Lightforged Draenei were getting more customization options, it was with a statement that Highmountain Tauren were next on the list. Many people assumed this meant more options coming in a future patch, but new datamining in the patch 9.1.5 files suggests that “next” meant “very shortly” because there are already a ton of new customization options for Highmountain player characters in the patch.
worldofwarcraft.com

World of Warcraft News and Development Updates

With so much to keep your eye on in the World of Warcraft universe, we know it’s not easy to catch every social post or forum reply. To help you stay on top of it all, we wanted to take time to share a quick summary of the latest news and the developments we’re focused on for both Shadowlands and Classic WoW.
mmobomb.com

Activision Blizzard King Hit With Unfair Labor Practices Complaint

The Communications Workers of America has filed unfair labor practice charges against Activision, alleging "worker intimidation and union busting" from the developer, which also counts Blizzard and King under its corporate umbrella. The CWA's press release called out the "groundbreaking walkout" by workers "to draw attention to the disturbing working conditions in the gaming industry," which Activision responded to by "using coercive tactics to attempt to prevent its employees from exercising their rights to stand together and demand a more equitable, sustainable, and diverse workplace."
mmobomb.com

Blizzard Removing Suggestive Jokes From World Of Warcraft While Players Remove Themselves

Note: Activision Blizzard is still under investigation by the state of California for serious harassment charges. Blizzard Activision is taking yet another step to address some of the issues plaguing the company as of late. No. They haven’t fired anyone in the last few days (at least that we know of), and there aren’t any new statements about what they’ll be doing to make the company a more welcoming place to work, but as reported by NME, they are removing a couple of jokes from the game.
protocol.com

Activision Blizzard hires Disney exec amid ongoing harassment crisis

Activision Blizzard is parting ways with its chief people officer, Claudine Naughton, the company announced on Tuesday. The company said Naughton's departure is unrelated to its ongoing sexual harassment crisis instigated last month by a California labor lawsuit, which alleged widespread discrimination against female employees. Replacing Naughton is Julie Hodges,...
SVG

Activision Blizzard Employees Make A Major Accusation

A few months ago, the California Department of Fair Trade and Housing filed a lawsuit with some serious allegations against Activision Blizzard. According to the case, Activision Blizzard allegedly had an inappropriate and toxic workplace environment that fostered sexual assault and ongoing harassment towards female employees. Shortly after, a staggering number of Activision Blizzard employees protested to demand that the company take the allegations seriously. Now, employees have even more to say about what's going on behind the closed doors at Activision Blizzard.
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard hires Disney and Delta execs to be more inclusive and grow revenue

Activision Blizzard hired a couple of executives today including a former Disney human resource executive as its chief people officer. That hire comes after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company for widespread sex discrimination in August. Julie Hodges, formerly Disney’s senior vice president of HR,...
Gamespot

WoW: Shadowlands Will Be Getting One Of Legion's Best Features In Patch 9.1.5

When World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' highly anticipated patch 9.1.5 arrives, it will bring with it a much beloved feature from the game's popular Legion expansion: The Mage Tower. Originally introduced in patch 7.2, the Mage Tower was shut down following the arrival of WoW's Battle for Azeroth expansion, effectively locking...
massivelyop.com

Warhammer Online rogue server Return of Reckoning preps anniversary celebration and huge reveal this weekend

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Warhammer Online rogue server Return of Reckoning, you probably already know that the game is knee-deep in its take on the Stronghold Saga, which currently pits Dwarves against Greenskins in the Marshes of Madness. But this month, the player dev team has been hinting that there’s more than just RvR on deck for this leg of the saga: It sure looks as if they’re bringing in cities as well, cities that were once planned for the game when it was alive and well under Mythic but never made it in.
massivelyop.com

Browser MMO Genfanad plans an alpha event for September, pushes off Kickstarter

Back in July, we covered a new-to-us browser-based MMORPG called Genfanad, and if you remember anything about it, it’s probably the concept art of a buff Abe Lincoln shaking hands with a medieval knight. As we noted at the time, that bit of weirdo humor is intentional, as the Rose-Tinted Games seeks to turn “traditional RPG tropes on their head” to let you “banter with demon stockbrokers, parlay with eloquent undead and, of course, slay lowly chickens.”
massivelyop.com

Bless Unleashed PC introduces a new high-level boss fight and new dungeon in latest update

If you’ve got a character that’s between level 35 and 42 in Bless Unleashed’s PC version, you’ve got some new content to face with the most recent update. This patch introduces a level 35 dungeon known as the Nightspire and a level 42 boss fight in the form of the Twisted Spider Queen. Both promise plenty of challenge and rewards for players, like the opportunity at a wyvern mount for beating the Spider Queen.
massivelyop.com

BitCraft is a new upcoming MMORPG promising a procedural sandbox environment for players

So, want a new sandbox to look forward to? BitCraft has shown up as a new procedurally generated wide-open sandbox for players to explore, with the focus apparently leaning far on exploration and social interaction rather than combat. Players will be able to craft their own towns, explore the aforementioned large world, level up a variety of different skills, and eventually work together and join towns and settlements with other players in a strategic bond. It all sounds quite expansive and ambitious, but sharp-eyed readers of the official site will note a lack of anything talking about battles or confrontation.
The Windows Club

Fix World of Warcraft Error WOW51900314

So, you are seeing Error Code WOW51900314 while signing into your World of Warcraft account! Don’t panic as in this article we are going to show you how to fix the World of Warcraft Error WOW51900314. We couldn’t log you in with what you just entered. Please try again. (WOW51900314)
massivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2’s sixth End of Dragons elite spec is the Elementalist’s Catalyst

ArenaNet has just unveiled its sixth End of Dragons elite spec for Guild Wars 2, the third this week: It’s the hammer-wielding Elementalist known as the Catalyst. “Catalysts were casters from a bygone era, working to protect Cantha and the throne from enemy threats. They wielded intricate apparatuses called spheres that were used as conduits to channel their immense power. This technology has been revitalized once again—with a couple of improvements! Catalysts imbue ancient magics into their jade tech spheres, calling upon imagery from all over Tyria to concentrate into a powerful burst of elemental energy. The catalyst is primarily a damage dealer that is adept at controlling areas of the battlefield. After building up elemental energy through combat, it can be expended to deploy and maintain the Jade Sphere, creating an area of power that bolsters allies and damages enemies. Wielding a hammer, the catalyst gains access to a mix of midrange and close-range abilities, allowing it to adapt to the situation at hand.”
massivelyop.com

Perfect Ten: Shapeshifting classes in MMOs

After my wife and I saw an X-Men movie a while back, we got into a discussion about what mutant power we’d pick for ourselves if we had the choice. I was torn between teleportation and quick healing, while my wife wanted to be able to turn into cash to pay off our mortgage. I think one of us is more grounded in the real world than the other.
