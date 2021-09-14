New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police declines to endorse in governor’s race

Colts Neck and Howell police officers block the road Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Colts Neck, N.J. Noah K. Murray/AP Photo

New Jersey’s second biggest police union has declined to endorse in the governor’s race, spokesperson Jeannine LaRue confirmed Tuesday.

The New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy during his first campaign in 2017, after years of fighting with former Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s administration over cutbacks to benefits.

But while Murphy — who participated in protests last year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis — won’t enjoy the union’s endorsement again, it’s more of a setback to his Republican rival, Jack Ciattarelli, who has staked a significant part of his campaign on a “law and order” message .

Context: Ciattarelli ran an ad calling Murphy “anti-police” and assailed him for a spike in shootings and signing into law a bill that limited police interactions with minors suspected of using cannabis and alcohol.

Murphy’s campaign had been expecting the union to remain neutral, sources told POLITICO last week. It has won the endorsements of much smaller unions representing state troopers and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police.

What they’re saying: “The Fraternal Order of Police’s decision to not endorse an incumbent governor is telling especially considering they endorsed him last time,” Ciattarelli and his running mate, former state Sen. Diane Allen, said in a statement. “While far-Left politicians like Governor Murphy tie law enforcement officers’ hands behind their backs, communities across New Jersey are facing the stark reality of a dangerous rise in crime and unrest. A police officer’s job has never been more difficult or stressful. As Governor and Lieutenant Governor, we will always listen to and stand with our law enforcement officials and their families.”

Jerrel Harvey, a spokesperson for the Murphy campaign, reissued an earlier statement regarding Ciattarelli and police.

“While the Assemblyman is concerned with portraying himself as a Trump-like 'law and order' candidate, Governor Murphy has taken decisive action to boost public confidence in policing and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," the statement reads.

What’s next: New Jersey’s largest police union, the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, has yet to make endorsements. But its president, Pat Colligan, told POLITICO, “I don’t think [Murphy’s] anti-police” and that he had “concerns” with both candidates — words that could suggest his union, which also endorsed Murphy in 2017, would remain neutral.

The New Jersey State PBA and FOP both endorsed former President Donald Trump in 2020, following the leads of their national unions.

This story has been updated to include statements from both the Ciattarelli and Murphy campaigns.