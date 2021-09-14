Police say missing Blue Point native’s boyfriend not talking to officials as family pleads for help

Multiple police agencies and the FBI are continuing the investigation into the disappearance of a Blue Point native.

Gabby Petito, 22, went missing on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

'Doing everything we can to bring her home': Blue Point native reported missing on West Coast trip

Her last known location was in Wyoming on Aug. 25.

Josh Taylor, the public information officer for the North Port Police Department in Florida, says a van the couple had driven cross-country was found Saturday parked in the driveway of their Florida home.

He says Laundrie was seen by police on Sunday.

Laundrie is not speaking directly to police and has not said when he last saw Petito.

“Certainly our investigation into the disappearance of Gabby leads us to want to speak with him [Laundrie],” Taylor says.

Taylor also acknowledges that there is a possibility that “something bad” happened to Petito, and there are signs that have them “concerned for her well-being.”

Petito’s mother and stepfather are still pleading with the public to keep an eye out for Gabby.

Taylor says any information from the public is helpful as the FBI search the van for physical evidence.

Laundrie’s attorney released an emailed statement to News 12, saying: “This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family. It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Ms. Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Ms. Petito is successful, and Ms. Petito is reunited with her family. On the advice of the counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

The Petito family issued a statement, saying they “beg the Laundrie family to not remain in the background.”

They want Laundrie to come forward and to at least tell them if they are looking in the right place.

Statement attributed to Richard Stafford, Attorney and Family/Friend of Gabby Petito.