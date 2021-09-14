CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Dominates With Record 9 of Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake sets a new record and becomes the first artist ever to claim as many as nine of the top 10 positions in a single frame on the Billboard Hot 100 chart per Billboard. The rapper occupies the top five songs on the chart which only happened once before with The Beatles for a week in 1964, per Billboard.

