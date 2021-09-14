Drake Dominates With Record 9 of Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Following Certified Lover Boy being crowned as the number one album Drake’s latest work is dominating the singles chart. Way 2 Sexy featuring Future and Young Thug is the number one song on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. That’s not all. Nine songs from CLB take up space on the chart’s top 10. He’s the first artist to accomplish the feat. Drake becomes the 2nd artist to have the entire top 5 all to himself. The only other act to do it was The Beatles in 1964. Here’s how the songs rank: No. 2, “Girls Want Girls,” feat. Lil Baby, No. 3, “Fair Trade,” feat. Travis Scott, No. 4, “Champagne Poetry,” No. 5, “Knife Talk,” feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat, No. 7, “In the Bible,” feat. Lil Durk & Giveon, No. 8, “Papi’s Home,” No. 9, “TSU,” and No. 10, “Love All.” CLB is now the first album to boast nine top 10 songs EVER. By the way, all 21 songs on the album landed inside the Hot 100.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO