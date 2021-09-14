CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee safety Anthony Brown commits to Arkansas Razorbacks football

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Milan (Tenn.) High 2022 three-star safety Anthony Brown called the Hogs, committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday. Brown picked Arkansas over Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Over the course of his recruitment, the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back earned offers from 35 D-I programs. He took official visits to Arkansas,...

