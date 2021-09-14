CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How a New York Broker Revamped His Web Presence to Attract and Retain Clients

By John Voket
rismedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter developing marketing, websites and content for the healthcare industry, financial institutions, TV networks and World Wrestling Entertainment, SungJin Yun wanted to apply his experience in a new way. When he was presented with an opportunity to help shepherd a new web presence that would enable Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty to attract and retain clients in today’s competitive environment, it seemed like the perfect fit.

rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

The Keys to Success: One-on-One With Dermot Buffini

When it comes to succeeding in real estate—or any industry—there are no secrets. Instead, Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, said there are only keys that anyone can use to take charge of their lives, careers and business outcomes. In “The Keys to Success,” Buffini joined RISMedia President, Founder...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Google Reportedly Plans to Expand New York City Office Presence

Google plans to buy a 1.3-million-square-foot waterfront office building in New York's Hudson Square neighborhood for $2.1 billion. Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report is reportedly planning to buy a former freight terminal in New York's Hudson Square neighborhood for $2.1 billion, early next year. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
helpnetsecurity.com

How to retain the best talent in a competitive cybersecurity market

We are currently experiencing The Great Resignation, where millions of people are leaving their jobs in search of increased satisfaction. The global pandemic gave many the time to think about what work means to them, their contributions to the industry and the organization they are a part of, how they spend their time, and most importantly, how a career may fulfill their lives.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
rismedia.com

11 Tips for How to Break Bad News to Real Estate Clients

The world of buying or selling a home is not always joyful. Bad things happen. Contracts fall through. Inspections and appraisals come back with deal-breaking news. You need to drop the asking price. A buyer withdraws an offer. When those things happen, it will be up to you to deliver...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Meybohm Real Estate Measures the Dividends of Tech Via Agent Time-Savings

After almost half a century in real estate, it’d be easy for Augusta, Georgia-based Meybohm Real Estate to rest on its laurels. With 340 agents and five offices, the brokerage caters to clients in 14 different counties throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Still, that hasn’t stymied Meybohm Real Estate’s desire...
AUGUSTA, GA
rismedia.com

3 Actions Agents Must Take to Succeed in Today’s Real Estate Environment

For years, I was fortunate to work alongside leading sales, persuasion and influence experts like Dr. Robert Cialdini and Tony Robbins. They share a common philosophy about success and failure. They both believe that rather than fear failure, most people are used to it. What people fear is success because they haven’t attained it and cannot visualize what it looks like or what is required to achieve it. Here, we’ll explore three actions you must take to succeed in today’s real estate environment.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

New ERA® Real Estate Affiliate Adds 400 Agents to the Network

ERA® Real Estate, recently announced that RSVP Real Estate, based in Bellevue, Washington, has affiliated with the ERA® brand. The firm will now be known as RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered and immediately becomes one of the largest companies in the ERA system with over $1 billion in sales volume in the last 12 months, according to the company.
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Web Design#Digital#Real Estate Webmasters#Renaissance
rismedia.com

Thousands of Professionals Now Equipped to Tackle Real Estate’s Next Phase

RISMedia Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange General Sessions Featured Industry Powerhouses Like NAR’s Charlie Oppler, LeadingRE’s Paul Boomsma, C.A.R’s Leslie Appleton-Young and More. Yesterday, Sept. 14, RISMedia held its annual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, this year co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

How to Break Into Luxury Real Estate By Selling Just Below the Upper Tier

When you’re first learning how to work with wealthy clients, selling luxury real estate can be intimidating. You might find yourself wondering how you’ll win your first listing, what to say if anyone asks whether you’ve sold at a certain price point you have no experience in, or wondering how to compete with other professionals who have a bigger budget for a high-end real estate marketing strategy.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Weighing In on Buyer Representation Agreements

At the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC), buyer representation agreements are viewed as a crucial tool for establishing mutual expectations, preventing misunderstandings, and instilling loyalty between agents and their buyer-clients. To help brokers gain insights from agents in other markets, I wanted to share some feedback we received from...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
AccountingWEB

How Clients' Expectations of CPAs are Evolving

Thanks to advancements in technology, the future of work is changing, and the accounting field is no exception. In this article, Derrick Lilly, communications director for the Illinois CPA Society, talks about the AI age and how CPAs must prepare for a new age of accounting, one in which clients expect strategic business advice in addition to number crunching.
SMALL BUSINESS
Total Food Service

Creating a Culture That Attracts and Retains Top Talent Where Everybody Belongs

While there was a moment of hope and with vaccinations we still may be near the end of the pandemic, the main concern across the restaurant industry is still surrounding labor. As we talk to our customers, whether staff was furloughed, or changed industries, or operators just shut down, labor is still the main issue for the industry right now. With the persistence of the Delta variant, staffing challenges may persist in the industry for some time.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Making IT modernization easy to attract & retain next-gen IT professionals

Mainframe development and support skill gaps continue to grow, putting a lot of pressure on firms to think they need to move away from the technology. Retiring, experienced IT workers do take their tacit knowledge with them, making it hard to train and enable younger workers that received little to no exposure to legacy mainframe computing (e.g. COBOL).
COMPUTERS
Financial-Planning.com

Wells Fargo loses broker over policy change on international clients

A financial advisor seeking a new broker-dealer after her prior firm dropped its international business joined a company whose specialty is serving practices that have foreign clients. Paula Oddone left Wells Fargo Advisors after 18 years to join the Snowden Lane Partners branch in Coral Gables, Florida, her new firm...
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

Coldwell Banker Partners With Supreme Auctions

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has partnered the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program with Supreme Auctions®, a luxury real estate auction brand. In selecting and partnering with Supreme Auctions®, the Coldwell Banker® brand has provided an alternative and effective platform for its Global Luxury Property Specialists to offer to their customers and clients in the buying and selling of their luxury properties. Supreme Auctions debuted in 2007, offering professionals a way to accelerate the traditional method of selling high-end homes.
EDUCATION
mpamag.com

How brokers can help clients boost savings

With purchase prices escalating at an incredible rate, especially over the last year and a half, it’s becoming harder and harder to purchase a property. People need to have more money than ever available for a down payment and part of that - or most, if not all of that, noted Sarb Uppal, business development manager at Community Trust - is how exactly are they saving more?
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy