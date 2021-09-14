How a New York Broker Revamped His Web Presence to Attract and Retain Clients

While there was a moment of hope and with vaccinations we still may be near the end of the pandemic, the main concern across the restaurant industry is still surrounding labor. As we talk to our customers, whether staff was furloughed, or changed industries, or operators just shut down, labor is still the main issue for the industry right now. With the persistence of the Delta variant, staffing challenges may persist in the industry for some time.

