JTEN: Rueben Owens, Noble Johnson, Isaiah Edwards

EL CAMPO, Texas — The athlete of the week from September 10-16 is El Campo running back Rueben Owens Jr. This is his second time winning the award this year. Owens had another monster game, running for 300 yards on 19 carries which is over 15.5 yards per run! Owens also rushed for five touchdowns and threw for one which went for 39 yards. Nearly a third of his yards came on one carry which was for 99 yards. Owens’ other big touchdowns went for 16, 26, and 35 yards.

EL CAMPO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO