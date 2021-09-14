CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

JTEN: Rueben Owens, Noble Johnson, Isaiah Edwards

By Justin Wells about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inside Texas connects with the top tailback in Texas for 2023, Rueben Owens, rising star in pass-catcher Noble Johnson, and a new visitor from the Class of 2022. Enjoy the evening news.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

3-Star Texas RB DeAnthony Gatson Decommits From USC

After another game struggling to run the ball vs Washington St. in a 45-14 victory in Pullman, three-star Newton (TX) RB DeAnthony Gatson announced his decommitment from USC on Monday. The Trojans had gained momentum with recruiting after announcing Donte Williams was taking over for Clay Helton as interim head...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mike McCarthy gives injury update on Cowboys, Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke in a press conference Monday and gave an injury update on wide receiver Amari Cooper. McCarthy explained that the injury Cooper sustained near the end of the game was a combination of the hit he took and a previous injury he had gotten last week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
On3.com

Mario Cristobal gives updates on injured Oregon players

Oregon entered its Week 3 matchup with Stony Brook dealing with a plethora of injuries at key positions. After their beatdown of the Seawolves, the Ducks emerged with a few more injuries. On Monday, Mario Cristobal provided updates on a few of Oregon’s dinged-up players. Starting quarterback Anthony Brown left...
OREGON STATE
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Rueben Owens in frequent contact with Alabama football

5-Star RB Rueben Owens in frequent contact with Alabama football', 'facebookShare', 'width=626,height=436'); return false;" title="Share on Facebook"> 5-Star RB Rueben Owens in frequent contact with Alabama football -&url=https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/09/16/5-star-rb-rueben-owens-in-frequent-contact-with-alabama-football/', 'twitterShare', 'width=626,height=436'); return false;" title="Tweet This Post"> 5-Star RB Rueben Owens in frequent contact with Alabama football https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/09/16/5-star-rb-rueben-owens-in-frequent-contact-with-alabama-football/"> 5-Star RB Rueben Owens in frequent contact with Alabama football', 'pinterestShare', 'width=750,height=350'); return false;" title="Pin This Post"> 5-Star RB Rueben Owens in frequent contact with Alabama football&BODY=I found this article interesting and thought of sharing it with you. Check it out: https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/09/16/5-star-rb-rueben-owens-in-frequent-contact-with-alabama-football/">
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noble Johnson
Courier-Express

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Watch now: Illinois' Isaiah Williams speeds up 'mental clock' after switch to receiver. "At quarterback, you got that mental clock in your head like, 'OK, I got to get (the ball) out,'" Williams said Tuesday. "At receiver I got the same thing, so at receiver it's almost a little bit faster."
ILLINOIS STATE
KFYR-TV

Demons without Isaiah Huus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Isaiah Huus is on a short list of best high school athletes in North Dakota. Unfortunately for Huus and the Bismarck High Football team, he only got to play in two games this fall. Mark Gibson, Bismarck Head Coach, “his calf muscle was torn, and part...
BISMARCK, ND
crossroadstoday.com

Athlete of the Week: Rueben Owens Jr.

EL CAMPO, Texas — The athlete of the week from September 10-16 is El Campo running back Rueben Owens Jr. This is his second time winning the award this year. Owens had another monster game, running for 300 yards on 19 carries which is over 15.5 yards per run! Owens also rushed for five touchdowns and threw for one which went for 39 yards. Nearly a third of his yards came on one carry which was for 99 yards. Owens’ other big touchdowns went for 16, 26, and 35 yards.
EL CAMPO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jten
dawgnation.com

Rueben Owens II: Nation’s No. 2 junior RB previews his UGA visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry previews what should be a big unofficial visit for 5-star junior RB Rueben Owens II at UGA for the South Carolina game tonight. =============================================================. Rueben Owens II got on a plane in Texas...
NFL
On3.com

Officiating expert corrects Mississippi State AD after SEC admits error

Saturday’s game between Mississippi State and Memphis featured some controversy. Late in the game, Mississippi State punted the ball away. The Bulldogs appeared to down the ball, and the back official ran in and waved his hands as if the play was dead, prompting a lot of confusion and leading to an eventual SEC statement. But rather than acknowledging the back official, Memphis’ Calvin Austin scooped up the ball and took it to the house for a late touchdown, giving Memphis a 28-17 lead.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Wan'Dale Robinson inks NIL deal with Paul Miller Ford

John Calipari, Mark Stoops, Kyra Elzy, and… Wan’Dale Robinson? Those are now the Mount Rushmore of faces that represent the Paul Miller Ford car dealership, located right here in Lexington, KY. On Monday afternoon, Paul Miller Ford announced that the automotive company has entered into a name, image, and likeness...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Crazy Micah Parsons stat from Cowboys win vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys first-round selection Micah Parsons played defensive end for the first time since high school against the Los Angeles Chargers. Drafted as a linebacker out of Penn State, he moved positions due to a litany of injuries suffered by the Cowboys defensive line. After playing a fantastic game, Parsons...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: LSU shows close up of Corey Kiner's spin-move touchdown

LSU had a much-needed offensive explosion last weekend against Central Michigan, and freshman running back Corey Kiner contributed to the fun with this move. The 5-foot-10 and 213-pound back finished the 49-21 win as the team’s leading rusher. He had 12 carries and 74 yards, and the touchdown was the second of his career. After seeing action in two games this season, Kiner has 23 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy